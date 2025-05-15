Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez Labels Israel a ‘Genocidal State’

Geneva, MINA – Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Wednesday delivered his strongest remarks yet against Israel, calling it a “genocidal state” and asserting that Spain “does not do business” with such a country, Anadolu Agency reported.

Sanchez made the statement during a parliamentary Q&A session in Madrid in response to criticism from Gabriel Rufian, a Catalan MP, who accused the government of maintaining trade ties with Israel despite ongoing conflict in Gaza.

“I want to make one thing clear here, Mr. Rufian. We do not do business with a genocidal state, we do not,” Sanchez said firmly. He emphasized that recent discussions on the matter had been misrepresented.

This marks the first time Sanchez has publicly used the term “genocidal state” to describe Israel, a phrase previously used by his far-left coalition partner, Sumar. Yolanda Diaz, Sumar leader and Second Deputy Prime Minister, has consistently accused Israel of genocide and called for the suspension of bilateral trade. []

