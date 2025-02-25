US Senator Introduces Four New Resolutions to Block Arms Sales to Israel

Washington, MINA – Senator Bernie Sanders has introduced four Joint Resolutions of Disapproval (JRD) to block the sale of $8.56 billion worth of offensive weapons from the United States to Israel.

Sanders criticized the extremist government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for launching a full-scale war against the Palestinian people.

“Tragically, much of this violence is being carried out with American bombs and weapons,” Sanders said in a statement on Monday, as reported by Anadolu Agency.

He added that Netanyahu has used US bombs to damage or destroy nearly 70% of the buildings in the Gaza Strip, calling it a “clear violation” of both US and international law.

“With (US President Donald) Trump and Netanyahu openly discussing the forced displacement of millions of Palestinians from Gaza – in other words, ethnic cleansing – it would be unconscionable to provide more bombs and weapons that Israel has used to kill so many civilians and make life in Gaza uninhabitable,” Sanders continued.

On February 8, the US Department of State officially notified Congress of its plans to move forward with the sale of over $8 billion worth of weapons to Israel. []

