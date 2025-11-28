Israel Continues to Block Aid into Gaza, Violating Ceasefire Agreement

Gaza, MINA – Only one out of eight planned humanitarian aid movements coordinated with Israeli authorities was allowed into Gaza on Tuesday, the United Nations announced, raising alarm over severe ongoing restrictions despite the ceasefire that took effect on October 10.

UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Wednesday that while one delivery was facilitated, “the seven others were either impeded, denied or cancelled,” emphasizing that every aid movement “makes a significant difference” for the besieged population.

Despite the obstacles, the UN managed to retrieve more than 200 pallets of medicines, five fuel tankers, and additional tents from the Kerem Shalom crossing. However, Dujarric stressed that humanitarian needs continue to far outweigh available access.

The UN confirmed that not a single hospital in Gaza is fully functional. Only 18 of the territory’s 36 hospitals remain partially operational due to shortages of fuel, medical supplies, and staff.

The World Health Organization evacuated 33 critically ill Palestinians and over 100 companions earlier this week, but more than 16,500 patients still require medical care outside Gaza.

UNRWA continues to run nearly 350 temporary learning spaces across 64 shelters, providing in-person education to more than 47,000 displaced children.

Dujarric reiterated calls for “unimpeded humanitarian access” and stressed that aid teams can do significantly more once Israel lifts restrictions on relief items and aid groups.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

