UN Special Rapporteur Witness Horror of Israeli Genocide in Gaza since Last October

Geneva, MINA – The UN Special Rapporteur on the right to health, Tlaleng Mofokeng, said that we have witnessed the horror of genocide in Gaza since the Israeli aggression began on October 7, 2023, Wafa reports.

This came during a joint press conference held by Mofokeng with other UN rapporteurs on the situation in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian Territory, as part of the 57th session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, Switzerland.

Mofokeng added that Gaza has been subjected to genocide for 11 months by the Israeli occupation, pointing out that attacks on hospitals and health workers have reached an unprecedented level. Mofokeng further pointed to the destruction of the entire health infrastructure in Gaza.

The UN Special Rapporteur on the Right to Health reported that only 17 of Gaza’s 36 hospitals are partially functioning, noting that Israel continues to violate international law by launching attacks on civilians, children and health workers.

George Katrougalos, the UN special rapporteur on the promotion of democratic and equitable international order, described what is happening in the Palestinian territories as a public catastrophe for everyone.

He added that this disaster and tragedy is not limited to the Palestinians, but is directly linked to the future of multilateralism and UN standards.

He called for the immediate recognition of the State of Palestine, and for all countries to exert pressure to stop the war on Gaza.

The United Nations Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the occupied Palestinian Territories, Francesca Albanese, said the Israeli attacks on Gaza have reached an alarming level and have also spread to the West Bank.

Albanese added that the Israeli genocidal attacks nearly a year ago destroyed the basic infrastructure in the Palestinian territories.

UN Special Rapporteur on the human rights to safe drinking water and sanitation, Pedro Arrojo-Agudos, said that each individual in the Gaza Strip receives only around 4.7 liters of water per day. The World Health Organization has set the minimum emergency water requirement at 15 liters per person. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)