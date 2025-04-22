Israeli Airstrikes Across Gaza since Dawn Kill Dozens of Palestinians

Gaza, MINA – At least 37 Palestinians were killed in Israeli airstrikes across the Gaza Strip since dawn on Sunday, according to local sources, as the humanitarian crisis worsens under Israel’s ongoing siege, Palestine Chronicle reported.

In Bani Suhaila, east of Khan Yunis, an Israeli airstrike struck a residential home, killing at least four people and injuring several others. Some individuals remain missing under the rubble. This brings the total death toll in Khan Yunis since Monday morning to at least seven.

Earlier, a drone attack west of Khan Yunis in the Al-Mawasi area killed a Palestinian man and his wife who were sheltering in a tent.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) raised alarms about the dire state of healthcare in Gaza. Dr. Hanan Balkhy, WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean, confirmed that Israel has blocked the entry of essential medical supplies since March.

Speaking to Al Jazeera, she described the health situation in Gaza as “alarming,” urging the international community to take urgent action to reopen Gaza’s border crossings.

Adding to the crisis, a Palestinian-American medical team aiming to provide surgical and humanitarian aid in Gaza was denied entry, despite having Israeli approval 10 days earlier.

The team, part of the Palestinian-American Bridge, had previously conducted medical missions in Gaza in January and July.

Since breaking a ceasefire agreement on March 18, Israel has intensified its aerial bombardment across Gaza, killing and injuring thousands.

The war began on October 7, 2023, following a Palestinian resistance operation, and has since resulted in over 51,000 deaths, more than 116,000 injuries, and at least 14,000 people missing. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

