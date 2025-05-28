SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Indonesian Volunteer Engineer: Gaza Always Calls Me Back

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 5 hours ago

5 hours ago

6 Views ㅤ

The chief of Maemuna Center Indonesia, Ir. Onny Firyanti and Indonesian Volunteer Engineer Ir Edi Wahyudi at Serambi Spotlight

Banda Aceh, MINA – Indonesian volunteer engineer Ir. Edi Wahyudi, who spent years on humanitarian missions in Gaza, described it as a place that leaves a lasting imprint on the heart, despite the war and devastation.

“Gaza has a way of pulling you back,” Edi said during a public forum hosted by Serambi Spotlight on Tuesday. “Once you’ve been there, you carry it with you. I always want to return.”

He highlighted the unprecedented scale of destruction caused by Israel’s ongoing military aggression. “In World Wars I and II, the total amount of bombs dropped globally was about 38,000 tons. In Gaza alone, over 78,000 tons have been dropped. That’s more than double, in a much smaller space. It’s unimaginable.”

With nearly 80% of Gaza’s buildings destroyed, including hospitals, Edi emphasized the scale of civilian suffering. “You can’t avoid civilian casualties under such intense bombardment,” he said.

Also Read: Indonesian President Prabowo Urges Israel to Recognize Palestinian State

Edi also shared his grief over the loss of several local colleagues. “One of my closest friends, a doctor in Gaza, was martyred. He was brilliant, brave, and dedicated. We worked side by side at Kamal Adwan Hospital. We shared a life-and-death bond. His death hit me hard.”

Despite the trauma, Edi remains committed to returning. “You only need a heart to feel the pain of Gaza’s people. And my heart tells me to go back.”

The testimony came during a visit by the Maemuna Center Indonesia to the editorial board of Serambi Indonesia newspaper in Banda Aceh. The team introduced plans for a Mother and Child Hospital to be built in Gaza. In attendance were Chairperson Onny Firyanti, Secretary Afifah Tata, and Site Manager Ir. Edi Wahyudi (also known as Abu Fikri), alongside representatives from the Aqsa Working Group (AWG), including Secretary-General Yusuf Maulana and Aceh-based volunteers.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Indonesian Lawmakers, Activists, and Journalists Demand Global Action to Stop Gaza Genocide

TagAqsa Working Group Indonesia emotional testimony Gaza Gaza civilian casualties Gaza Hospital Gaza humanitarian engineer story Gaza Indonesian volunteer engineer Gaza rebuilding efforts humanitarian mission in Gaza Indonesian solidarity with Palestine Ir. Edi Wahyudi Israel Gaza bombings 2025 Israeli genocide Kamal Adwan Hospital bombing Maemuna Center Indonesia Mother and Child Hospital in Gaza Serambi Spotlight forum

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Indonesia

UIN Ar-Raniry Donates IDR 50 Million to Support Construction of RSIA in Gaza

  • 40 minutes ago
Indonesia

Indonesian Volunteer Engineer: Gaza Always Calls Me Back

  • 5 hours ago
Al-Awda Hospital in Northern Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Tanks Storm Al-Awda Hospital in Northern Gaza

  • Thursday, 22 May 2025 - 22:07 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesians Unite at Monas to Urge End to Gaza Blockade and Genocide

  • Monday, 19 May 2025 - 20:12 WIB
Israeli attacks kill Palestinians in Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Israeli Army Misleads on Tunnel Location Amid Gaza Hospital Strikes

  • Thursday, 15 May 2025 - 14:59 WIB
Europe

International Airlines Suspend Flights After Missile Strike Near Israel’s Main Airport

  • Tuesday, 6 May 2025 - 15:37 WIB
Load More
International

Indonesia and Al-Quds Parliamentary League Discuss Concrete Roadmap Toward Palestinian Independence

  • Tuesday, 13 May 2025 - 13:42 WIB
Indonesia

Empowering Livestock Farmers: Dompet Dhuafa Expands Qurban Program in Lampung

  • Thursday, 22 May 2025 - 15:05 WIB
Asia

Pakistan Claims to Shoot Down 25 Israeli-Made Indian Drones

  • Thursday, 8 May 2025 - 21:11 WIB
Articles

Dr. Joserizal Jurnalis: Founder of MER-C and Indonesia’s Humanitarian Icon on the Global Stage

  • Friday, 23 May 2025 - 20:38 WIB
Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Strikes Kill 21 in Gaza, Including Children and Women, as Assault Intensifies

  • Sunday, 25 May 2025 - 10:18 WIB
America

Harvard Wins Temporary Court Ruling, International Students Allowed to Stay

  • Sunday, 25 May 2025 - 20:24 WIB
Gaza Victims (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Death Toll in Gaza Rises as Israeli Attacks Continue

  • Sunday, 25 May 2025 - 22:08 WIB
Articles

Prof. Abdul Fatah El-Awaisi and the Intellectual Roadmap for the Liberation of Al-Quds

  • Monday, 26 May 2025 - 20:21 WIB
Europe

Lufthansa Group Extends Tel Aviv Flight Suspension Until June 15 Due to Security Risks

  • Monday, 26 May 2025 - 20:54 WIB
Itamar Ben-Gvir (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Jordan Condemns Ben-Gvir’s Al-Aqsa Incursion as Dangerous Provocation

  • Monday, 26 May 2025 - 21:55 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us