Indonesian Volunteer Engineer: Gaza Always Calls Me Back

Banda Aceh, MINA – Indonesian volunteer engineer Ir. Edi Wahyudi, who spent years on humanitarian missions in Gaza, described it as a place that leaves a lasting imprint on the heart, despite the war and devastation.

“Gaza has a way of pulling you back,” Edi said during a public forum hosted by Serambi Spotlight on Tuesday. “Once you’ve been there, you carry it with you. I always want to return.”

He highlighted the unprecedented scale of destruction caused by Israel’s ongoing military aggression. “In World Wars I and II, the total amount of bombs dropped globally was about 38,000 tons. In Gaza alone, over 78,000 tons have been dropped. That’s more than double, in a much smaller space. It’s unimaginable.”

With nearly 80% of Gaza’s buildings destroyed, including hospitals, Edi emphasized the scale of civilian suffering. “You can’t avoid civilian casualties under such intense bombardment,” he said.

Edi also shared his grief over the loss of several local colleagues. “One of my closest friends, a doctor in Gaza, was martyred. He was brilliant, brave, and dedicated. We worked side by side at Kamal Adwan Hospital. We shared a life-and-death bond. His death hit me hard.”

Despite the trauma, Edi remains committed to returning. “You only need a heart to feel the pain of Gaza’s people. And my heart tells me to go back.”

The testimony came during a visit by the Maemuna Center Indonesia to the editorial board of Serambi Indonesia newspaper in Banda Aceh. The team introduced plans for a Mother and Child Hospital to be built in Gaza. In attendance were Chairperson Onny Firyanti, Secretary Afifah Tata, and Site Manager Ir. Edi Wahyudi (also known as Abu Fikri), alongside representatives from the Aqsa Working Group (AWG), including Secretary-General Yusuf Maulana and Aceh-based volunteers.[]

