Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Hamas Welcomes ICJ Hearings to Hold Israel Accountable for Gaza Crimes

sajadi Editor : Widi - 9 hours ago

9 hours ago

5 Views

The International Court of Justice (ICJ), the principal judicial organ of the UN, holds public hearings on the request for the indication of provisional measures submitted by South Africa in the case South Africa v. Israel on 11 and 12 January 2024, at the Peace Palace in The Hague, the seat of the Court. Session held under the presidency of Judge Joan E. Donoghue, President of the Court. The Court’s role is to settle, in accordance with international law, legal disputes submitted to it by States and to give advisory opinions on legal questions referred to it by authorized UN organs and agencies.

Gaza, MINA – The Hamas Movement has welcomed the opening of hearings at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) addressing Israel’s legal obligations toward the Palestinian population in the Gaza Strip, Palestine Information Center reported.

In a statement on Monday, Hamas emphasized the significance of these proceedings as a vital step toward holding Israel accountable for what it described as crimes committed over the past 18 months in Gaza. The movement highlighted the ICJ’s recognition of the humanitarian consequences of the blockade and the use of starvation as a weapon of war, calling for a strong international response.

Hamas also criticized Israel’s continued defiance of previous ICJ rulings and condemned its ongoing acts of genocide, targeting of infrastructure, and policies that worsen the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. The group urged the international community to take decisive actions to stop Israel’s violations and uphold international law.

Meanwhile, the Islamic Jihad Movement expressed disappointment in the ICJ’s issuance of only a non-binding advisory opinion, arguing that Israel’s actions should be addressed with mandatory legal consequences. The group pointed out that Israel had ignored previous ICJ orders and labeled the continued blockade and prevention of aid entry as a blatant war crime.

Also Read: Belgian Activists Commemorate Palestinian Prisoners’ Day with Public Events

Islamic Jihad also referenced the November 2024 International Criminal Court arrest warrants issued for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for crimes against humanity, urging governments to enforce them.

The group concluded by warning that justice delayed is justice denied, and held silent governments—particularly Arab and Islamic ones—complicit in Gaza’s ongoing suffering, citing continued support from the U.S. for Israel’s military and political operations.

The ICJ sessions were convened following a UN General Assembly request for an advisory opinion on Israel’s use of starvation as a method of warfare in Gaza. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Several Palestinians Kidnapped by Israeli Forces During West Bank Raids

