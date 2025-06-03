SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Gaza City Municipality Issues Urgent Appeal as Services Near Collapse

sajadi Editor : Widi - 10 hours ago

Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Gaza, MINA – The Gaza City Municipality has issued a dire appeal for immediate international aid, warning that essential services are on the verge of total collapse due to relentless Israeli bombardment and a critical fuel shortage, Palestine chronicle reported.

According to municipal officials, Israeli forces have destroyed 134 municipal vehicles, approximately 80% of the city’s operational fleet, crippling the city’s ability to maintain sanitation, water supply, and emergency response services. With fuel and oil reserves nearly depleted, basic civic functions have come to a standstill.

In its urgent call, the municipality pleaded with the international community and humanitarian organizations to intervene and provide life-saving support, describing the situation as “catastrophic.”

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza accused Israeli forces of systematically targeting the health infrastructure. Evacuation orders in southern Gaza, including in areas surrounding hospitals and clinics, have put already overwhelmed facilities at risk of closure.

One of the most critical facilities under threat is the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Yunis. Dr. Atef Al-Hout, the hospital’s director, told Al-Jazeera that the potential closure would amount to a “death sentence” for countless patients, warning that it is only a matter of time before operations cease without international assistance.

Dr. Marwan Al-Hams, director of Gaza’s field hospitals, reported that the complex is beyond capacity and unable to treat the increasing number of wounded. He issued an urgent appeal for blood donations, noting the blood bank is nearly empty due to continuous attacks in Rafah and Khan Yunis.

Since Israel broke the ceasefire agreement on March 18, its military operations have intensified, with thousands of Palestinians killed or injured amid ongoing aerial and ground attacks.

Since the beginning of the conflict on October 7, 2023, over 54,000 Palestinians have been killed, more than 124,000 wounded, and at least 14,000 remain missing, many presumed trapped or dead under rubble. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

