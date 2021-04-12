Saudi Arabia to Fine Umrah Pilgrims without Permit during Ramadan

Riyadh, MINA – Saudi Arabia Interior Ministry imposed to fine anyone who entering Mecca to perform Umrah or pray at the Grand Mosque without a valid permit during the month of Ramadan.

“Anyone caught entering Mecca to perform Umrah without permit must pay a fine of SR10,000 ($ 2,666) while anyone who enters Mecca to pray at the Grand Mosque without permit must pay a fine of SR1,000, “as quoted from the Saudi Gazette, on April 11.

The new regulations will apply until the pandemic ends and citizens lives return to normal.

The Ministry also appealed to Saudis and expatriates who want to get permit to carry out Umrah and prayers at the Grand Mosque through the Eatmarna application.

“The security guards will carry out their duties along roads, security checkpoints, as well as in locations and corridors to the central area around the Grand Mosque to prevent any attempts to violate regulations issued in this regard,” said a statement from the ministry.

The Ministry of Haj and Umrah also recently announced, that Umrah permits and visits to the Grand Mosque and the Nabawi Mosque during Ramadan will only be given to their who have been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Permit will be given from 1 Ramadan for people who are immunized as shown in the Tawakkalna application, this also applies to their who have receive a dose of vaccine at least 14 days before to perform umrah and someone who has recovered from the virus.

The procedure for permitting Umrah, as well as prayers and visits to the two Holy Mosques must be doing through the Eatmarna and Tawakkalna applications.(T/Hju/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)