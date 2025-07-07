Israeli Airstrikes Hit Western Yemen Amid Rising Tensions

Sana’a, MINA – The Israeli occupation military launched a series of airstrikes early Monday on Yemen’s western city of Al Hudaydah, according to media affiliated with the Houthi movement.

Al-Masirah TV reported that Israeli aircraft targeted key infrastructure including the ports of Al Hudaydah, Ras Isa, and Al-Salif, as well as the Ras Kanatib power station.

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree stated that Yemeni forces are responding to what he called “Zionist aggression.”

So far, there have been no official reports of casualties or material damage from the strikes.

Also Read: BRICS Declares Gaza ‘Inseparable Part’ from Palestine

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz confirmed the airstrikes, stating they included targets such as the Galaxy Leader cargo ship, which was seized by the Houthis two years ago in the Red Sea. “As I warned, Yemen will be treated like Tehran,” Katz said, reiterating a prior threat.

Prior to the airstrikes, the Israeli occupation army issued evacuation warnings for the targeted ports and the power station, citing increased Houthi military activity in the area. Army spokesperson Avichay Adraee posted an “urgent warning” on X, urging people to evacuate those sites.

The airstrikes come amid ongoing tensions, as the Houthis have ramped up missile and drone attacks against Israel since the Israeli military resumed its offensive in Gaza in March following a fragile two-month ceasefire.

Since November 2023, Houthi forces have also targeted commercial vessels in the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden, and Arabian Sea in what they describe as actions in support of Palestinians in Gaza. More than 57,400 people have reportedly been killed in the Israeli offensive on Gaza. []

Also Read: Death Toll in Texas Flash Floods Rises to 51, Including 15 Children

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)