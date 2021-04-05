Malaysian Ulama Calls on Muslims to Learn and Understand Jama’ah Muslimin

Nilai, Malaysia, MINA – Dr. Ahmed Abdul Malik, a scholar as well as a lecturer at the University Sains Islam Malaysia (USIM) invites Muslims to recognize and understand Jama’ah Muslimin which adheres to the Quran and Sunnah.

He said that living in congregation is one of the obligations of all Muslims. However, problems arise when there are too many Muslim jama’ah-jama’ahs.

“So, this causes us to be confused about which jama’ah to follow,” said Dr. Ahmed as a speaker at Tabligh Akbar Virtual Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) 1442 H via live online video from Nilai, Malaysia on Sunday.

On this occasion, Dr. Ahmed divides the four types of jamaah, namely Jama’ah Takfir, Jama’ah which is concerning on politics in their da’wah, Jama’ah which is not political minded and Jama’ah Islam which is purely based on spiritual ties.

According to him, Muslims must be careful with Jama’ah Takfir because of their extreme nature.

Meanwhile, Jama’ah Muslimin, Dr. Ahmed argues, it is the fourth type.

He said that the meaning of Jama’ah according to Arabic is a large number of people or a group of people who come together to achieve the same goal. Meanwhile, according to the term sharia, it is a group of Muslims who agree on a specific goal and are led by a leader.

Meanwhile, the definition of Jama’ah Muslimin itself is a group of Muslims who agree to implement the Quran and Sunnah and realize the Khilafah ala Minhaji Nubuwwah as guided by the Prophet.

It is based on Allah’s orders, including in the Al-Quran, Surat Al-Imran verse 103 and the Hadith narrated by Al-Bukhari & Muslim.

Dr. Ahmed also mentioned the objectives of the Muslim Community, among others, are the formation of a Muslim community and the unification of Muslims based on the texts of the Al-Quran and Hadith.

Therefore, he advised all Muslims to participate in preaching the Jama’ah Muslimin to all corners of the world,

For the first time, Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) on Sunday held a virtual Tabligh Akbar, themed “Congregation is Fitrah in Facing Various Slander and End Times Crisis”, centered at Masjid At-Taqwa, Al-Fatah Islamic Boarding School Cileungsi, Bogor Regency.

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, Tabligh Akbar was usually held centrally in one place such as in Cileungsi and Muhajirun South Lampung, which was attended by worshipers from all over the country and abroad.

Tabligh Akbar virtual was attended by congregations from various regions in Indonesia and abroad such as Thailand, the Philippines, Nigeria, Sudan, Palestine, and Malaysia.

By presenting the main speaker, Imaamul Muslimin Yakhsyallah Mansur, the advisor of the Al-Fatah Islamic Boarding School Network, KH. Abul Hidayat Saerodjie and Head of Al-Fatah Maos Islamic Boarding School Arif Hizbullah, M.A. In addition, the presenter was MINA Editorial Secretary Widi Kusnadi. (L/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)