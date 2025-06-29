Thousands of Muslims Gather for “Love for Al-Aqsa” Grand Tabligh in Bekasi

Bekasi, MINA – Thousands of Muslims from Jakarta, Bogor, Depok, Tangerang, and Bekasi (Jabodetabek) crowded the Bekasi Islamic Center on Sunday to attend a Grand Tabligh event with the theme “With the Spirit of Hijrah, Strengthen Unity for the Liberation of Al-Aqsa and Palestine.”

The event featured several prominent scholars and Islamic figures, including Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansur, Chairman of the Bekasi Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) KH Saifuddin Syiraj, young motivator Muqorrobin MQ, and Advisor of Aqsa Working Group (AWG), Agus Sudarmaji.

In his address, Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansur emphasized the importance of unity among Muslims in facing challenges related to the liberation of Palestine, particularly Al-Aqsa Mosque. “The spirit of Hijrah empowers us to keep moving forward together toward this noble goal,” he said.

KH Saifuddin Syiraj also urged attendees to continuously raise awareness and concern for the condition of their Muslim brothers and sisters in Palestine. “The liberation of Al-Aqsa is not only the responsibility of the Palestinian people but the duty of all Muslims around the world,” he affirmed.

One of the attendees, Eka, expressed gratitude for being able to attend the event. “I am very pleased with events like this. The struggle for the liberation of Al-Aqsa must be continuously echoed because Zionist Israel never stops occupying Palestine and desecrating the sanctity of Al-Aqsa Mosque,” she said.

The Grand Tabligh concluded with a collective prayer for the safety of Palestine and the freedom of Al-Aqsa. The event served as a momentum for Muslims to strengthen their unity in supporting the Palestinian cause. []

