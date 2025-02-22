SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Dr. Arif Fitrianto Urges Muslims to Think Critically in the Digital Era

sajadi Editor : Widi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

6 Views

Dr. Arif Rahman Fitrianto, a lecturer at IAIN Ternate, North Maluku (photo: Sidiq/MINA)
Bogor, MINA – Dr. Arif Rahman Fitrianto, a lecturer at IAIN Ternate, North Maluku, has called on the public, especially Muslims, to adopt a critical mindset in today’s digital age.

“In Surah Al-Hujurat, verse 6, we are encouraged to think critically and verify (tabayyun) information to avoid being misled by hoaxes and misinformation,” he said during a Grand Tabligh Akbar or Taklim Pusat 1446 H at Al-Fatah Islamic Boarding School on Saturday.

He also emphasized the importance of logical reasoning when analyzing news and social issues.

“This is based on Surah Al-Isra [30], verse 36, which states: ‘And do not pursue that of which you have no knowledge. Indeed, the hearing, the sight, and the heart – all of those will be questioned,’” he explained.

Encouraging Lifelong Learning

Dr. Arif stressed that developing logical thinking requires continuous learning, as commanded by Allah in Surah At-Taubah, verse 122.

The Grand Tabligh Akbar at Al-Fatah Islamic Boarding School, Cileungsi, Bogor, took place on February 22-23, 2025. The event’s organizing committee chairman, Ust. Taufiqurrahman, assured that everything was well-prepared to ensure a smooth and welcoming experience for all attendees.

Focusing on Literacy and Faith

This year’s event centered on the theme: “Enhancing Community Literacy in the Digital Age to Strengthen Religious Practice and Support the Struggle for Baitul Maqdis.”

The goal was to inspire Muslims to deepen their knowledge, engage in da’wah and activism, and spiritually prepare for the upcoming Ramadan. []

