Gen Z in the US Pro-Palestinian Struggle and Anti-Israel

Cileungsi, MINA – A recent study conducted by the Intercollegiate Studies Institute has stated that Gen Z in the United States (US) is now more pro-Palestinian and anti-Israel.

This was conveyed by Arif Ramdan, MA, a lecturer at the Faculty of Da’wah and Communication at the State Islamic University (UIN) Ar-Raniry, Banda Aceh, to the congregation at the Grand Lecture at Al-Fatah Islamic Boarding School, Cileungsi, Bogor, on Saturday.

Meanwhile, polls, hashtags, Instagram stories, and campus demonstrations indicate that Gen Z in America is now more skeptical of Israel compared to older generations.

On TikTok, half of its users are under 30 years old, and the hashtag #freepalestine has 31 billion posts, compared to 590 million posts for #standwithisrael—more than 50 times the difference.

Meanwhile, Zionist Israel has also been active in building propaganda to improve their image on social media. They even block pro-Palestinian content.

However, this has not influenced Gen Z. They obtain information from other social media platforms to learn the truth about the situation in Palestine, especially Gaza.

The Grand Lecture at Al-Fatah Islamic Boarding School, Cileungsi, Bogor was held on Saturday-Sunday, February 22-23, 2025. The event’s chairperson, Ust Taufiqurrahman, stated that they are ready to hold the event until the end and are fully committed to serving the guests.

The main theme of this grand lecture is “Development of Religious Literacy in the Digital Era to Enhance the Practice of Shari’ah and Public Participation in the Struggle for Defending Baitul Maqdis.”

With this theme, it is hoped that Muslims can increase their enthusiasm for learning, add knowledge for da’wah, struggle, and preparation for the upcoming month of Ramadan. []

