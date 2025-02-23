Enter Ramadan with a Heart Free of Envy and Hatred: Imaam Yakhsyallah

Bogor, MINA – Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansur urged Muslims to approach the holy month of Ramadan with hearts free of envy and hatred.

“Let go of envy, hatred, and grudges as you enter Ramadan. All Muslims are our brothers and sisters,” Imaam Yakhsyallah said in his sermon during the Tabligh Akbar or Central Ta’lim 1446 H at Al Fatah Islamic Boarding School in Pasirangin, Cileungsi, Bogor, West Java on Sunday.

He shared how the Prophet’s companions would hesitate to enter Ramadan if their hearts still held any ill feelings towards their fellow Muslims.

During this event, also known as the 1446 H Sha’ban Festival, Imaam Yakhsyallah encouraged attendees to use the collection of study materials as a resource for Ramadan, particularly during I’tikaf.

He added, “During Ramadan, we hope our brothers and sisters will focus on three main practices: increasing Quran recitation, spending the nights in prayer with Qiyamul Lail, and increasing charity.”

The Tabligh Akbar or Central Ta’lim 1446 H for the Muslim community (Hizbullah) is being held at the end of Sha’ban in anticipation of Ramadan, from Friday to Sunday, February 21-23, 2025.

The event series was attended by around 20,000 people from various regions in Indonesia, including Jabodetabek, Banten, Central Java, East Java, Lampung, Jambi, South Sumatra, North Sumatra, Aceh, West Kalimantan, East Kalimantan, Central Kalimantan, and East Indonesia. Several guests from neighboring countries, including Malaysia, the Philippines, and Thailand, also attended.

The series included a leaders’ consolidation, a family resilience seminar, an Islamic World Bazaar and Expo, health services, a Palestine struggle film screening, and Tabligh Akbar. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)