Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

AWG and STAI Hold a Seminar in Commemorating 70 Years of the Asian-African Conference

sajadi Editor : Widi - 55 minutes ago

55 minutes ago

Bekasi, MINA – Aqsa Working Group (AWG) in collaboration with the Islamic College of Al-Fatah (STAI Al-Fatah) Bogor held an international seminar to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the Asian-African Conference (AAC) at Munif Chatib Insan Mandiri Hall, Bekasi, West Java on Thursday.

The seminar, titled “Stop the Genocide, Asia-Africa Unite to Free Palestine, featured prominent figures from both domestic and international backgrounds. Among the speakers were the Palestinian Ambassador to Indonesia, Dr. Zuhair SM Al-Shun; AWG Advisor, Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansur; and Nigerian academic Dr. Ahmed Abdul Malik, currently teaching at the University of Islamic Sciences Malaysia.

Other speakers included the Director of Middle East Affairs at Indonesia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ahrul Tsani; AWG Presidium Chairman, M. Anshorullah; Advisor to the Indonesian Society for Middle East Studies (ISMES), Prof. Drs. M. Hamdan Basyar, M.Si; Chief Editor of MINA’s Arabic News Desk, Rifa Berliana Arifin; and CEO of palestine/">Friends of Palestine Indonesia, Rayyan Abdallah. The seminar was moderated by MINA News journalist Widi Kusnadi.

In his remarks, AWG Advisor Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansur praised the role of Muslim leaders who initiated the Asian-African Conference 70 years ago. He emphasized that defending Palestine is not only a political issue but also a humanitarian and moral responsibility of the Muslim Ummah and independent nations.

Event committee chairman Imam Santoso stated that the seminar aimed to unify the strength of Asian and African nations to raise their voice once again against the injustice faced by the Palestinian people. He also called for the revival of the AAC spirit of anti-colonialism and Global South solidarity.

Drs. Ichsan Thalib, Advisor to Rasil, expressed appreciation for the support and solidarity shown during the AAC commemoration, considering it a crucial moment to once again echo the collective call for Palestinian independence.

The event was also broadcast live via the Al-Jama’ah TV YouTube channel, allowing widespread public access across regions.

The seminar is expected to strengthen support for the Palestinian cause and serve as an educational platform on the significance of Al-Aqsa Mosque and Baitul Maqdis in the context of Islamic struggle and global humanitarian efforts. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

