Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Uzbekistan Agree to Strengthen Trade and Transport Links

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 14 hours ago

14 hours ago

4 Views ㅤ

Kabul, MINA – The foreign ministers of Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Uzbekistan held a high-level meeting in Kabul on Thursday to discuss efforts to strengthen economic and trade ties between the countries.

According to Ariana News, the three nations reaffirmed their commitment to expanding trade and improving transportation links between Central and South Asia.

The meeting was held ahead of the signing of a preliminary agreement for the Trans-Afghanistan railway project, a major plan aimed at connecting Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, and Pakistan by rail.

Afghanistan’s Acting Foreign Minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, called the railway project a key step toward regional cooperation.

Also Read: Pope Leo Urges 'Immediate Ceasefire' After Israeli Strike on Gaza Catholic Church

“This project will not only improve transportation links but also bring significant benefits to all three countries,” he said. Muttaqi emphasized that shared benefits come with shared responsibilities, which should be fulfilled through honest and consistent cooperation.

The foreign ministers of Pakistan and Uzbekistan also expressed their strong support for lasting peace and economic development in Afghanistan, as well as for the success of regional connectivity projects.

They highlighted Afghanistan’s important role as a land bridge between Central and South Asia. They noted that the country’s improving security could open up major economic opportunities for the wider region. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israeli Opposition Condemns Damascus Strikes as Reckless

 

