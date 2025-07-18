US Senator Reintroduces Bill to Designate Ikhwanul Muslimin as Terrorist Group

Washington, MINA – US Senator Ted Cruz has reintroduced legislation seeking to classify Ikhwanul Muslimin as a foreign terrorist organization, reviving a longstanding initiative with a more targeted approach.

The renewed bill adopts a “bottom-up” strategy, focusing on designating individual branches of Ikhwanul Muslimin allegedly linked to terrorism, rather than the organization as a whole. This revised approach follows several previous attempts between 2015 and 2021, which were met with criticism for potentially labeling non-violent Islamist groups as terrorists.

“Ikhwanul Muslimin continues to support terrorist groups like Hamas,” Cruz stated, referencing the Hamas-led October 7, 2023 attack, which he described as the deadliest day for Jews since the Holocaust. His comments were reported by Al Arabiya on Thursday.

The legislation is backed by several prominent Republican lawmakers, including Senators Tom Cotton, John Boozman, Rick Scott, and Representatives Mario Diaz-Balart and Jared Moskowitz.

Also Read: Over 80 UK Lawmakers Call for Sanctions on Israel

The bill accuses Ikhwanul Muslimin of operating as a transnational network that provides financial, logistical, and political support to its affiliates, posing a threat to US allies in the Middle East.

However, critics caution that such a designation could strain US relations with Muslim-majority nations and risk fueling domestic discrimination against Muslim communities. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA

Also Read: UN Secretary General Slams Israeli Strike on Church in Gaza