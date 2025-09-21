SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

AWG Condemns US Veto, “A ‘Blood Signature’ on Lives Lost in Gaza”

sajadi Editor : Widi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

AWG Presidium

Bekasi, MINA – The Aqsa Working Group (AWG), a pro-Palestinian organization in Indonesia, strongly condemned the United States for once again using its veto power at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to block a resolution calling for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire in Gaza.

In an official statement received by MINA on Sunday, AWG described the US decision as a “blood signature” on the lives of the Palestinian people killed in Israel’s brutal aggression against Gaza.

“This veto is not merely a political stance but a blood signature by the US on every life taken by the Zionist regime in Gaza,” said AWG Presidium Chairman Muhammad Anshorullah.

AWG emphasized that the US has shown itself not as a global peacekeeper, but as the main ally of the Zionist regime in sustaining occupation, massacres, and genocide against the Palestinian people.

For nearly two years, AWG noted, the people of Gaza have suffered from starvation, destruction, and mass killings due to Israel’s continuous attacks. Yet, the global majority’s voice calling for an end to the bloodshed has repeatedly been silenced by US vetoes.

The organization urged UN member states not to bow to US pressure and to take real action to stop the ongoing genocide in Gaza. It also called for a fundamental reform of the permanent member structure of the UNSC, including the abolition of the veto power which it sees as obsolete and a barrier to justice.

AWG warned that the US veto will only strengthen the Palestinian people’s resolve to resist occupation and will ignite a greater wave of global solidarity for Palestinian independence.

The group also urged the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Arab League to provide tangible solutions rather than remaining silent spectators in the face of Gaza’s suffering.

“The Palestinian struggle is a struggle of all humanity against occupation and tyranny. Palestine is not alone; the civilized world stands with Palestine,” the statement concluded.

On September 18, 2025, the United States used its veto power for the sixth time in the current Gaza conflict. The UNSC resolution, supported by 14 out of 15 members, called for an immediate, permanent, and unconditional ceasefire, the release of hostages, and full humanitarian access to Gaza. However, the resolution was blocked by the US, citing concerns over limiting Israel’s strategic freedom.

According to Al Jazeera, the majority of UNSC members described the situation in Gaza as “catastrophic,” but the US still refused to support the resolution. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

AWG Condemns US Veto, "A 'Blood Signature' on Lives Lost in Gaza"

