SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Over 80 UK Lawmakers Call for Sanctions on Israel

sajadi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

3 Views

Activists drop a banner from Westminster Bridge, calling on Labor leader Keir Starmer to say he'll end arms sales to Israel if he becomes prime minister, on 3 June 2024, in London, Uk [Luca Marino]
Activists drop a banner from Westminster Bridge, calling on Labor leader Keir Starmer to say he'll end arms sales to Israel if he becomes prime minister, on 3 June 2024, in London, Uk [Luca Marino]

London, MINA – More than 80 members of the British Parliament have issued a direct appeal to the government, demanding immediate sanctions on Israel in light of the ongoing war in Gaza and increasing violations against Palestinian civilians.

In their official letter, the lawmakers called for comprehensive sanctions including an arms embargo on Israel, asset freezes of Israeli officials, and travel restrictions. Quds Press reported on Thursday.

They stressed the urgent need for concrete measures in response to crimes committed against the Palestinian people.

This letter follows a separate appeal by around 60 Labour Party MPs, sent on July 12 to Foreign Secretary David Lammy, urging the UK government to recognize the State of Palestine.

Also Read: UN Secretary General Slams Israeli Strike on Church in Gaza

The Labour MPs warned that Gaza is facing ethnic cleansing, particularly amid Israel’s announced plans to forcibly displace residents of Rafah in southern Gaza.

The lawmakers emphasized that international silence is no longer acceptable, calling on Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s government to take a stance “in accordance with international law and human rights not impunity.” [Nia]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: US Senator Reintroduces Bill to Designate Ikhwanul Muslimin as Terrorist Group

TagIsrael Sanctions UK lawmakers

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Activists drop a banner from Westminster Bridge, calling on Labor leader Keir Starmer to say he'll end arms sales to Israel if he becomes prime minister, on 3 June 2024, in London, Uk [Luca Marino]
Europe

Over 80 UK Lawmakers Call for Sanctions on Israel

  • 3 hours ago
Belgium's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Maxime Prévot (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Europe

Belgian Foreign Minister Reiterates Call for Sanctions Against Israel

  • Tuesday, 17 June 2025 - 22:00 WIB
America

Brussels Parliament Calls for Sanctions Against Israel

  • Wednesday, 19 February 2025 - 11:19 WIB
Europe

British Public Supports Recognizing Palestine as a State: UK MP

  • Friday, 20 December 2024 - 08:42 WIB
Europe

UK Lawmaker Calls for Government to End Arms Sales to Israel

  • Friday, 10 May 2024 - 13:48 WIB
Palestine

UK Lawmakers Debate Legacy of 1917 Balfour Declaration

  • Thursday, 26 October 2017 - 17:55 WIB
Load More
Indonesia

Pacu Jalur Festival Officially Included in KEN 2025, Ready to Go Global

  • Thursday, 17 July 2025 - 16:42 WIB
Stop Arms sale to Israel (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Hague Group Agrees to Halt Arms Trade and Ban Israeli Vessels

  • 10 hours ago
Indonesia

Indonesian Minister of Religious Affairs Seeks to Learn from Turkey and Jordan’s Waqf Management Models

  • Wednesday, 16 July 2025 - 19:56 WIB
Palestine

MER-C Distributes 350 Dinner Meals for Al-Shifa Hospital Staff in Gaza

  • Wednesday, 16 July 2025 - 19:09 WIB
Marwan Al-Sultan, the director of the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza (photo: MER-C)
Palestine

Israeli Airstrike Kills Indonesian Hospital Director and Family in Gaza

  • Wednesday, 2 July 2025 - 19:43 WIB
Palestine

Hamas Claims Mortar Attack on Israeli Troops in Southern Gaza

  • Friday, 11 July 2025 - 13:39 WIB
Europe

Amnesty Condemns EU’s Refusal to Suspend Israel Agreement as “Betrayal of Innocent Lives”

  • Thursday, 17 July 2025 - 11:02 WIB
KSPI President Said Iqbal (photo: KSPI)
Indonesia

Indonesian Labor Union Warns of Mass Layoffs Amid US Trade Deal

  • 11 hours ago
International

Syria Requests UN Emergency Meeting Over Israeli Strikes

  • Thursday, 17 July 2025 - 14:36 WIB
Articles

Boycotting Israeli-Affiliated Products: A Moral Stance and a Form of Supporting Justice

  • Thursday, 17 July 2025 - 17:00 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us