Over 80 UK Lawmakers Call for Sanctions on Israel

London, MINA – More than 80 members of the British Parliament have issued a direct appeal to the government, demanding immediate sanctions on Israel in light of the ongoing war in Gaza and increasing violations against Palestinian civilians.

In their official letter, the lawmakers called for comprehensive sanctions including an arms embargo on Israel, asset freezes of Israeli officials, and travel restrictions. Quds Press reported on Thursday.

They stressed the urgent need for concrete measures in response to crimes committed against the Palestinian people.

This letter follows a separate appeal by around 60 Labour Party MPs, sent on July 12 to Foreign Secretary David Lammy, urging the UK government to recognize the State of Palestine.

The Labour MPs warned that Gaza is facing ethnic cleansing, particularly amid Israel’s announced plans to forcibly displace residents of Rafah in southern Gaza.

The lawmakers emphasized that international silence is no longer acceptable, calling on Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s government to take a stance “in accordance with international law and human rights not impunity.” [Nia]

