UK Lawmaker Calls for Government to End Arms Sales to Israel

London, MINA – Labour Party lawmaker Zarah Sultana has reiterated her call for the British government to end arms sales to Israel and exert more pressure for an immediate halt to its devastating war on Gaza.

“I want the UK government to be putting pressure on the Israeli government and all parties to achieve a cease-fire,” said Sultana at a rally in London, Anadolu Agency reported on Friday.

“We know that there are negotiations constantly ongoing. It is for our government to use every means necessary … to pursue that aim for a cease-fire and for aid to be able to flow freely into Gaza, which we know is not happening,” she said.

The situation in the Gaza Strip is “absolutely horrifying” after “seven months of war crimes on war crimes,” she said.

“Neighborhoods flattened, schools and universities completely destroyed, over 40,000 people killed, disproportionately women and children,” she said.

“Famine has already set in Gaza and that’s incredibly, incredibly concerning.”

On Israel’s invasion of the southern Gaza region of Rafah, Sultana emphasized the dire need for an immediate cease-fire and unimpeded flow of humanitarian aid, as well as the release of Israeli hostages.

“Importantly, whether the UK is complicit (with) arms sales, that needs to end too. That is our message to our government,” she asserted. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)