British Public Supports Recognizing Palestine as a State: UK MP

London, MINA – Ayoub Khan, a member of the UK Parliamentary Independent Alliance, has called on the UK government to recognize Palestine, describing the move as a “moral and legal obligation”, Anadolu Agency reported.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency outside Parliament, Khan stressed that the majority of the British public supports recognizing Palestine as a state.

“I think it’s time politicians lived up to their oath because they represent the views of the people they serve […] It’s a moral and legal obligation,” he said.

Khan revealed plans for a parliamentary debate next year to push for recognition of a Palestinian state. He also highlighted a bill introduced in October by fellow lawmaker Shockat Adam for the recognition of a Palestinian state, and urged lawmakers to support its passage.

‘Providing political and diplomatic cover is complicity’

Khan criticised the UK government for its complicity in the violence in Gaza, calling for an immediate ceasefire and a ban on arms exports to Israel, including components for F-35 fighter jets.

“We are complicit in what is going on,” Khan said, arguing that arms sales to Israel violate international law.

Khan, a lawyer, warned that the government could be held liable under genocide laws for providing “political and diplomatic cover” for Israel’s actions in Gaza.

“The government and ministers and civil servants need to reflect on their decision-making because they will be held to account,” he said.

Khan also criticised British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who recently claimed that Israel’s actions in Gaza did not constitute genocide.

The MP said: “I find it very puzzling that he has taken that position,” given Starmer’s previous work as a human rights lawyer who argued for the genocide of thousands of Muslims in Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina in 1995.

Vowing to hold Starmer to account, Khan added: “We will continue to fight every battle because we firmly believe that this is a genocide that is taking place and that our government is complicit in it.”

Khan is part of the Independent Alliance, a group formed in September that includes five pro-Palestinian MPs, most notably former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)