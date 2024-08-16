Japan Considers Recognizing Palestinian State

Tokyo, MINA – Japan is reportedly recognizing Palestine as an independent state, with a focus on advancing the peace process, according to several Japanese officials.

A Foreign Ministry official told Anadolu Agency on Thursday (August 15) that Japan continues to support a two-state solution through negotiations between the parties involved.

The Ministry stated that Tokyo aims to contribute to the progress of the peace process by effectively leveraging the unique position Japan has established in the Middle East.

Anadolu Agency reported that Japan has not yet recognized Palestine as a sovereign state but hosts a semi-official diplomatic mission known as the Permanent General Mission of Palestine in Tokyo.

The diplomatic mission, representing the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), was established in 1977 and is headed by Ambassador Waleed Siam, who noted that Japan and South Korea are now seriously considering Palestine as a state.

“They understand that recognizing the state of Palestine will not hinder future peace negotiations between us and Israel,” Siam said in a virtual interview earlier this month.

Japan’s efforts to play a role in the Middle East came amid increasing recognition of Palestine as an independent state by Western countries, including Spain, Norway, and Ireland. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)