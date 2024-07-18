Israeli Knesset Approves on Draft Resolution against Establishment of Palestinian State

Tel Aviv, MINA – The General Assembly of the Israeli Knesset approved on Thursday a draft resolution completely rejecting the establishment of a Palestinian state, following a decision taken by the Knesset last February to reject “unilateral” international recognition of the Palestinian state, Wafa reports.

The resolution states that “the Knesset strongly opposes the establishment of a Palestinian state west of the Jordan,” and considers that “the establishment of a Palestinian state in the heart of the Land of Israel would constitute an existential threat to the State of Israel and its citizens, and would lead to the perpetuation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and destabilize the region.”

Commenting on the Knesset General Assembly’s adoption of the resolution, the head of the Official Right Party, Gideon Sa’ar, said that the resolution “aims to express the comprehensive opposition that exists among the Israeli people to the establishment of a Palestinian state that would endanger Israel’s security and future.”

He added that the decision represents an Israeli message to the international community, stating that “(international) pressures aimed at imposing a Palestinian state on Israel will not work.”

On February 21, the Knesset voted overwhelmingly in favor of the government’s decision to reject unilateral recognition of the Palestinian state, in a decision that was supported by 99 members of the Knesset, while nine members voted against it. (T/RE1/P2)

