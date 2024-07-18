Indonesia Condemns Israeli Parliament Decision to Reject Palestinian State

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesia strongly condemns the resolution adopted by the Israeli parliament rejecting the establishment of a Palestinian state and explicitly undermining the two-state solution.

“The two-state solution remains the only path to peace in Palestine and the region, and Indonesia remains committed to promoting its implementation,” said the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a press release on Thursday.

The Israeli parliament, known as the Knesset, passed a bill on Thursday that rejected the establishment of a Palestinian state.

The bill, approved by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, received 68 votes in favor and was rejected by nine parliament members.

The bill completely refuses to recognize Palestine as a state, including recognition that it is part of peace negotiations. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)