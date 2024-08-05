UK PM Promises Rioters will ‘Regret’ Their Actions

London, MINA – The British prime minister Keir Starmer on Sunday called the violent rioters “far-right thuggery,” warning that those taking part in the violent disorder on the streets would “regret.”, Anadolu Agency reports.

In his address to the nation on the ongoing violent disorder, Keir Starmer said there is “no doubt” that those who have participated in this violence will face the full force of the law.

“I guarantee you will regret taking part in this disorder, whether directly, or those whipping up this online action and then running away themselves,” the premier said, adding that “this is not protest,” but “organized violent thuggery.”

Starmer declared that it had no place on UK streets or online, citing attacks on a hotel in Rotherham in which windows were smashed, the building was set ablaze, and guests and staff were terrified.

“There is no justification, none for taking this action, and all right-minded people should be condemning this kind of violence.”

A large anti-immigrant protest turned violent on Sunday as far-right demonstrators attacked a Rotherham hotel housing asylum seekers, smashing windows and setting the building on fire.

The incident took place just before midday and was marked by far-right demonstrators’ intense clashes with police and counter-protesters.

“People in this country have a right to be safe and yet we have seen Muslim communities targeted and attacks on mosques… So, I won’t shy away from calling it what it is, far-right thuggery,” said Starmer.

He added: “If you target a person because of the color of skin, this religion is far-right.” (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)