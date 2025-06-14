Iran Downs Two Israeli F-35 Fighter Jets

Tel Aviv, MINA – Tensions between Iran and Israel escalated dramatically overnight as Iran claimed it had downed two Israeli F-35 fighter jets and launched a wave of missiles targeting Tel Aviv and other areas in response to Israeli strikes on Friday night.

Footage captured explosions over Tel Aviv as Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system intercepted several incoming missiles. Despite the system’s efforts, some missiles penetrated the defense, causing damage and injuries. Israeli emergency services confirmed that 34 people were hospitalized following the strikes.

Iran’s army claimed responsibility for destroying the two Israeli jets and several drones, although the status of the pilots remains unknown. The missile attacks reportedly originated from Shiraz and Isfahan in Iran.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei declared that the Israeli regime “will not remain unscathed” and vowed a forceful response. “Our response will not be half-measured,” he said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

The escalation followed Israeli airstrikes on Iranian military and nuclear targets the previous night, which reportedly killed high-ranking generals and top nuclear scientists.

