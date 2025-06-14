SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Iran Downs Two Israeli F-35 Fighter Jets

sajadi Editor : Widi - 6 hours ago

6 hours ago

12 Views

Indonesian F-16 Jet fighters.

Tel Aviv, MINA – Tensions between Iran and Israel escalated dramatically overnight as Iran claimed it had downed two Israeli F-35 fighter jets and launched a wave of missiles targeting Tel Aviv and other areas in response to Israeli strikes on Friday night.

Footage captured explosions over Tel Aviv as Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system intercepted several incoming missiles. Despite the system’s efforts, some missiles penetrated the defense, causing damage and injuries. Israeli emergency services confirmed that 34 people were hospitalized following the strikes.

Iran’s army claimed responsibility for destroying the two Israeli jets and several drones, although the status of the pilots remains unknown. The missile attacks reportedly originated from Shiraz and Isfahan in Iran.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei declared that the Israeli regime “will not remain unscathed” and vowed a forceful response. “Our response will not be half-measured,” he said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Also Read: Israeli Fresh Strikes on Northeastern Iran Kill 18, Injure Dozens

The escalation followed Israeli airstrikes on Iranian military and nuclear targets the previous night, which reportedly killed high-ranking generals and top nuclear scientists. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Number of Israelis Injured in Iranian Missile Strikes Rises to 63, Hundreds Evacuated

