UK Respects ICC Decision, Netherlands Ready to Arrest Netanyahu

Amsterdam, MINA – The spokesperson for British Prime Minister Keir Starmer stated that the UK respects the independence of the International Criminal Court (ICC), following the issuance of two arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former defense minister, Yoav Gallant.

The British newspaper The Guardian reported on Thursday, the statement from the British spokesperson, continuing to focus on efforts to push for a ceasefire.

“We respect the independence of the International Criminal Court, which is a major international institution for investigating and prosecuting the most serious crimes of international concern,” said Starmer.

“The UK remains focused on pushing for an immediate ceasefire, which is necessary to protect civilians, ensure the release of hostages, and increase humanitarian aid to Gaza,” the spokesperson added.

Meanwhile, Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp stated that the Netherlands would arrest Benjamin Netanyahu to comply with the arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court.

He emphasized that he respects the ICC’s decision and stated that “the Netherlands will no longer have unnecessary contact with Netanyahu.”

Dutch Foreign Minister Veldkamp further added in a statement to the Dutch parliament: “We will arrest Netanyahu, who has been issued an arrest warrant by the ICC for trial on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza, when he comes to the Netherlands.” (T/RE1/P2)

