ICC Prosecutor Seeks Arrest Warrant for Myanmar Junta Chief

The Hague, MINA – The Internasional Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor Karim Khan on Wednesday sought arrest warrant for Myanmar Junta Chief over deportation and persecution of Rohingnya Muslims.

“After an extensive, independent, and impartial investigation, my Office has concluded there are reasonable grounds to believe that Senior General and Acting President Official Min Aung Hlaing, Commander in-Chief Myanmar Defense Services, bears criminal responsibility for the crimes against humanity of deportation and persecution of the Rohingnya committed in Myanmar and in part in Bangladesh,” said Karim Khan in a statement as quoted by Anadolu Agency.

According to the prosecutor, these crimes were committed between August 25, 2017 and December 31, 2017 by Myanmar armed forces, supported bytl the national police, the border gusrd police, and non-Rohingya civilians.

“Nothing that this is the first application for an arrest warrant against a high-level official Myanmar government which prosecutor’s office is filling ,” he added: “More to follow”.

Khan emphasized that the application draws upon a wide variety of evidence from numerous sources such as witness testimonies, documentary evidence and authenticated scientific, photographic and video materials.

“I wish in particular to express my deep, profound gratitude to the Rohingya. More than a million members of their community have been forced to flee violence in Myanmar. We are grateful to all those who provided testimony and support to my Office, those that have shared their stories, those that have given us information and material,” he said. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)