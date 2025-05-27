UN Rights Chief Accuses Israel of Inhumanity in Gaza, Warns of Ethnic Cleansing

Geneva, MINA – UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk on Tuesday condemned Israel’s military operations in Gaza as “inhumane,” describing the humanitarian situation as catastrophic and urging the international community to intervene immediately, Anadolu Agency reported.

In an interview with Austria’s O1 broadcaster, Turk criticized Israel’s conduct over the past several months, stating that it “no longer has anything to do with respect for fundamental principles of humanity.”

“We must talk to the current Israeli government very strongly and exert pressure to ensure that these serious violations of international law do not occur,” Turk emphasized.

He expressed deep alarm over the ongoing and repeated displacement of civilians, noting that approximately 80% of Gaza has now been designated as military zones, leaving residents with nowhere safe to stay.

“There are no more words to describe it,” Turk said.

His latest remarks follow a press conference on May 16 in Geneva, where he accused Israel of enacting policies that could amount to ethnic cleansing. “It looks like a push for a permanent population transfer in Gaza,” he warned.

Turk cited ongoing bombardments, neighborhood destruction, and humanitarian blockades as key contributors to the mass displacement and worsening humanitarian crisis.

“We have to stop this madness,” he stated.

Israel has denied accusations of ethnic cleansing and insists its military campaign targets security threats from Hamas and other militant groups. Nevertheless, since October 2023, nearly 54,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children have been martyred in the offensive.

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

