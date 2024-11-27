France to Implement its Obligations on ICC’s Arrest Warrant for Netanyahu

Paris, MINA – Prime Minister Michel Barnier said Tuesday that France will fulfill its legal obligations under international law on the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Anadolu Agency reported.

Barnier addressed the ICC’s decision and Israel’s attacks against Lebanon at the National Assembly where he reaffirmed France’s commitment to the independence of the ICC and emphasized that the court operates autonomously.

“France will, as always, adhere to its international legal obligations in this matter, just as in others,” he said.

He reiterated France’s diplomatic efforts to stop the war in the Middle East, noting: “French diplomacy will continue to work to stop this war in the Middle East.”

The ICC issued arrest warrants Nov. 21 for Netanyahu and former defense chief Yoav Gallant, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Gaza Strip. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)