Arab Community in Britain Writes to PM Condemning Gaza Genocide Denial

London, MINA – The Arab community in Britain sent a letter to UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Friday regarding his denial of the genocide taking place in the Gaza Strip, Middle East Monitor reported.

The signatories, who are representatives of the Arab community in the UK, strongly condemned the position taken by the British government, which is characterised by its refusal to recognise the ongoing attack on Gaza as an act of genocide.

“Under international law, genocide is defined not solely by the scale or number of casualties but, critically, by the intent to destroy a people in whole or in part. Despite this legal clarity, the prime minister and Foreign Secretary David Lammy have repeatedly failed to apply this definition to the atrocities being committed in Gaza,” The community stated in its letter:

It stressed: “The continued, deliberate attacks on unarmed civilians in places such as hospitals and schools—particularly attacks targeting children and women—constitute the clearest evidence of war crimes, as defined by international laws. These laws establish what constitutes a war crime, including indiscriminate attacks on protected civilian sites and individuals, as laid out in international conventions like the Geneva Conventions.”

“While certain positive steps taken by the prime minister’s office are appreciated, including support for UNRWA and restrictions on specific arms exports to the occupying state, it is deeply disappointing that an individual with a known record in defending human rights would downplay or deny the gravity of these crimes. The ongoing actions by the Israeli occupation—including forced displacement, widespread destruction of civilian infrastructure and the targeted killing of civilians—clearly meet the definitions of genocide and ethnic cleansing and must be addressed as such by the international community,” the letter asserted.

The signatories urged the prime minister to recognise the gravity of the situation. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)