UK’s New PM Emphasizes Need for Clear, Urgent for Cease-fire in Gaza

London, MINA – UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Sunday emphasized the need for a “clear and urgent” cease-fire in Gaza, the Palestinian enclave where Israel has killed more than 38,000 Palestinians in nine months and reduced it to a rubble.

Speaking on the phone with Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Starmer “reiterated his condolences for the tragic loss of life following the October attacks,” his office said in a statement.

“He then set out the clear and urgent need for a ceasefire, the return of hostages and an immediate increase in the volume of humanitarian aid reaching civilians,” said Starmer, as reported by Anadolu Agency.

Starmer thanked Netanyahu for his congratulations, and said he looked forward to “further deepening the close relationship” between the two countries.

He said “it was also important to ensure the long-term conditions for a two-state solution were in place, including ensuring the Palestinian Authority had the financial means to operate effectively,” the statement said.

Starmer also spoke with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, according to a separate statement.

“The Prime Minister updated President Abbas on his immediate priorities, including securing a ceasefire, the return of hostages, an increase and acceleration in humanitarian aid, and financial support for the Palestinian Authority,” the statement said.

“Discussing the importance of reform, and ensuring international legitimacy for Palestine, the Prime Minister said that his longstanding policy on recognizing to contribute to a peace process had not changed, and it was the undeniable right of Palestinians,” the readout added. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)