Belgian Foreign Minister Reiterates Call for Sanctions Against Israel

12 hours ago

Belgium's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Maxime Prévot (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Brussels, MINA – Belgium’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Maxime Prévot, on Monday, reaffirmed his support for imposing further sanctions against Israel.

Speaking to Belgian public broadcaster VRT, Prévot stated, “As far as I’m concerned, I advocate for further sanctions,” but added that there was no unanimous agreement within the federal government on the issue, Anadolu Agency reported.

His remarks came a day after tens of thousands participated in a Gaza solidarity demonstration in Brussels, where organizers urged Belgium to implement an arms embargo and economic sanctions against Israel.

Prévot acknowledged that while Belgium has already imposed an arms embargo, more could be done, noting the country’s ongoing commercial ties with Israeli defense companies. He called for additional measures targeting “violent [West Bank Israeli] settlers (and) Hamas leaders,” also singling out Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir as potential sanctions targets.

“But frankly, it is not little Belgium that will force Israel to bend,” he conceded.

At least 55,400 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s war on the Gaza Strip since October 2023. [Shibgho]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

News Channel

