Brussels Parliament Calls for Sanctions Against Israel

Brussels, MINA – The Brussels Regional Parliament, in central Belgium, has adopted a resolution calling for sanctions against Israel’s occupation.

Left-wing parties unanimously voted in favor of the resolution, while other parties abstained, according to a report by Quds Press on Tuesday.

With this decision, the Brussels Parliament becomes the first in Belgium and Europe to pass a resolution urging sanctions against the Israeli occupation.

The resolution calls on the Brussels government to halt the issuance of arms licenses to Israel, end support for companies linked to the Israeli military, and terminate all forms of cooperation with Israeli firms listed in the UN database, including those supporting the occupation.

Belgian MP Jamal Akzban emphasized “the importance of this historic decision in support of the Palestinian people.”

“The adopted resolution calls for a ceasefire and the imposition of sanctions on the occupying entity in accordance with humanitarian law, United Nations resolutions, and the latest ruling by the International Court of Justice,” Akzban stated.

“The occupation continues to violate the ceasefire daily and disregards it entirely. We cannot turn a blind eye to these violations of international law, especially as the current occupying government is shifting towards the far right. For this reason, our decision demands the suspension of existing agreements between the occupation and the European Union,” he added.

He further stated that the issue in Gaza and Palestine did not begin on October 7, 2023, but has persisted for over 76 years, with the root cause being Israel’s occupation and apartheid policies imposed on cities and villages in the occupied West Bank.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian National Committee for Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BNC) welcomed the historic decision, calling for “increased pressure on European governments to end all direct and indirect involvement and to demand concrete sanctions and targeted actions at the national, regional, and international judicial levels.”

Brussels legal expert Karem Nashwan also expressed satisfaction with the Brussels Parliament’s decision to impose sanctions on Israel and recognize the genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.

Nashwan described this step as a move in the right direction in addressing the occupation’s crimes against the Palestinian and Lebanese people, whether through genocide or war crimes.

He further stated that the Brussels regional decision marks a qualitative shift towards holding the Israeli occupation accountable and implementing punitive measures, which could positively influence the European Parliament.

He urged Belgian authorities and the Federal Parliament to uphold the decision, as it reflects the will of elected representatives and expresses the desire of Belgian citizens to prosecute the occupation for its crimes.

Additionally, he stressed the need to push forward on three fronts: supporting the International Criminal Court in prosecuting war criminals, backing genocide cases at the International Court of Justice, and imposing sanctions on the occupation to prevent further crimes.

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

