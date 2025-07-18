AWG Condemns Israeli Seizure of Ibrahimi Mosque

Bekasi, MINA – The Aqsa Working Group (AWG) strongly condemned Israel’s move to take over the management of the Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron, replacing the Islamic Waqf with an illegal Israeli settler council.

In a statement received by Mi’raj News Agency (MINA) on Friday, AWG described the move as a serious violation of international law and an attempt to remove Islamic identity from a key religious site.

“This is part of Israel’s plan to take over one of Islam’s sacred sites in Palestine,” said M. Anshorullah, Chairman of the AWG Presidium. “The Ibrahimi Mosque is owned by Muslims and has no ties to the Israeli occupation.”

The Ibrahimi Mosque, also known as the Sanctuary of Abraham, is one of the most important Islamic sites in Palestine after Al-Aqsa Mosque. Since 1994, parts of it have been under Israeli control following a deadly attack by an Israeli settler that killed 29 Muslim worshippers.

The new decision also removes the Hebron city authority’s role at the site, giving more power to settlers in the Old City area.

AWG said the move breaks the rules of the Geneva Convention and ignores a 2017 UNESCO resolution that recognizes the Ibrahimi Mosque as a Palestinian heritage site at risk.

The group urged the Indonesian government and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to respond through legal action in international courts. It also called on UNESCO to step in to protect the mosque.

AWG reaffirmed its support for peaceful efforts and global unity to defend Islamic heritage in Palestine.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)