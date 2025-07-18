SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

AWG Condemns Israeli Seizure of Ibrahimi Mosque

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 15 hours ago

15 hours ago

4 Views ㅤ

Bekasi, MINA – The Aqsa Working Group (AWG) strongly condemned Israel’s move to take over the management of the Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron, replacing the Islamic Waqf with an illegal Israeli settler council.

In a statement received by Mi’raj News Agency (MINA) on Friday, AWG described the move as a serious violation of international law and an attempt to remove Islamic identity from a key religious site.

“This is part of Israel’s plan to take over one of Islam’s sacred sites in Palestine,” said M. Anshorullah, Chairman of the AWG Presidium. “The Ibrahimi Mosque is owned by Muslims and has no ties to the Israeli occupation.”

The Ibrahimi Mosque, also known as the Sanctuary of Abraham, is one of the most important Islamic sites in Palestine after Al-Aqsa Mosque. Since 1994, parts of it have been under Israeli control following a deadly attack by an Israeli settler that killed 29 Muslim worshippers.

Also Read: Israel Destroy over 88% of Gaza Strip Since October 2023

The new decision also removes the Hebron city authority’s role at the site, giving more power to settlers in the Old City area.

AWG said the move breaks the rules of the Geneva Convention and ignores a 2017 UNESCO resolution that recognizes the Ibrahimi Mosque as a Palestinian heritage site at risk.

The group urged the Indonesian government and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to respond through legal action in international courts. It also called on UNESCO to step in to protect the mosque.

AWG reaffirmed its support for peaceful efforts and global unity to defend Islamic heritage in Palestine.[]

Also Read: Israeli Army Orders Evacuation of Northern Gaza Neighborhoods Amid Intensified Attacks

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tagaqsa working group awg hebron Ibrahimi Mosque Islamic Waqf Israel occupation Israeli settlers Muslim holy sites Palestinian heritage UNESCO resolution

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

International

OIC Condemns Israeli Plan to Transfer Ibrahimi Mosque Oversight to Jewish Council

  • 10 hours ago
Palestine

AWG Condemns Israeli Seizure of Ibrahimi Mosque

  • 15 hours ago
Palestine

Palestine Warns of Serious Repercussions Over Settlers’ Control of Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron

  • Wednesday, 16 July 2025 - 21:30 WIB
Two displaced Palestinian children fetching water in Rafah. (Photo: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)
Palestine

Illegal Israeli Settlers Destroy Palestinian Water Wells in Occupied West Bank

  • Tuesday, 15 July 2025 - 14:03 WIB
Palestine

Dozens of Settlers Storm Aqsa Mosque, Israeli Police Kidnap Mosque Guard

  • Monday, 14 July 2025 - 14:07 WIB
Tens of Thousands Attend Friday Prayer at Aqsa Mosque Despite Israeli Restrictions (photo: PIC)
Palestine

40,000 Palestinians Defy Israeli Restrictions to Pray at Al-Aqsa Mosque

  • Saturday, 5 July 2025 - 20:48 WIB
Load More
International

UN Secretary General Slams Israeli Strike on Church in Gaza

  • 23 hours ago
KSPI President Said Iqbal (photo: KSPI)
Indonesia

Indonesian Labor Union Warns of Mass Layoffs Amid US Trade Deal

  • Friday, 18 July 2025 - 06:42 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesian Minister of Religious Affairs Seeks to Learn from Turkey and Jordan’s Waqf Management Models

  • Wednesday, 16 July 2025 - 19:56 WIB
Palestine

MER-C Distributes 350 Dinner Meals for Al-Shifa Hospital Staff in Gaza

  • Wednesday, 16 July 2025 - 19:09 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Forces Target Lifeline Water Tankers in Gaza

  • Tuesday, 15 July 2025 - 23:10 WIB
Photo: Social Media
Asia

Myanmar Military Airstrike Hits Monastery, Killing 28 Displaced Civilians

  • Saturday, 12 July 2025 - 23:03 WIB
Marwan Al-Sultan, the director of the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza (photo: MER-C)
Palestine

Israeli Airstrike Kills Indonesian Hospital Director and Family in Gaza

  • Wednesday, 2 July 2025 - 19:43 WIB
Palestine

Hamas Claims Mortar Attack on Israeli Troops in Southern Gaza

  • Friday, 11 July 2025 - 13:39 WIB
Europe

Amnesty Condemns EU’s Refusal to Suspend Israel Agreement as “Betrayal of Innocent Lives”

  • Thursday, 17 July 2025 - 11:02 WIB
International

Syria Requests UN Emergency Meeting Over Israeli Strikes

  • Thursday, 17 July 2025 - 14:36 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us