Jordanian YouTuber Joe Hattab Arrives in Kuansing to Witness Pacu Jalur

Pekanbaru, MINA – Kuantan Singingi (Kuansing) Regency in Riau has attracted numerous renowned global figures since the “aura farming” phenomenon of Pacu Jalur (traditional boat race) gained international recognition. Among them is a famous Jordanian YouTuber, Joe Hattab.

Joe Hattab arrived in Riau on Thursday, landing at Sultan Syarif Kasim (SSK) II Airport in Pekanbaru. He received a warm welcome from the Head of the Riau Tourism Office, Roni Rakhmat.

Hattab’s visit is not merely a casual trip; he specifically came to meet Dhika “Aura Farming,” who captivated the world with his unique dance atop the Pacu Jalur boat.

Within hours of his arrival, videos showing Hattab meeting Dhika and his Pacu Jalur team quickly circulated across various social media platforms.

Also Read: BKSAP Establishes Indonesia-Palestine Friendship Society

“This is a golden moment for Riau tourism. The virality of Dhika ‘Aura Farming’ has opened the eyes of the world to Riau’s rich culture, especially Pacu Jalur,” Roni Rakhmat told reporters on Thursday.

According to Rakhmat, Joe Hattab’s visit will further broaden the reach of Indonesian culture, particularly Riau’s, to the international market, especially in the Middle East.

During the welcoming ceremony, Rakhmat proudly presented a traditional Riau tanjak (headgear) to Joe Hattab as a symbol of honor and welcome to the prominent YouTuber.

Following the welcoming procession, Joe Hattab’s entourage wasted no time and immediately continued their journey to Kuansing, the origin of the Pacu Jalur culture.

Also Read: Dutch Hiker Evacuated by Helicopter After Fall on Mount Rinjani

Besides meeting Dhika, Joe Hattab and his team are also scheduled to explore various other premier tourist destinations in Kuansing.

Joe Hattab is a cinematic YouTuber from Jordan, based in Dubai, widely known for his travel documentary filmmaking. Born in Jordan on March 18, 1990, Joe Hattab launched his YouTube channel on September 20, 2012, and has been actively producing content since 2016. In a short period, Hattab has successfully garnered over one billion views.

This isn’t Hattab’s first visit to Indonesia; he previously collaborated with Indonesian YouTuber Panji Petualang, who is known for his focus on the world of reptiles. [Shibgho]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Islamic Boarding School in Tasikmalaya Stage Theatrical Performance to Voice Support for Palestine