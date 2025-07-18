Dutch Hiker Evacuated by Helicopter After Fall on Mount Rinjani

Lombok, MINA – A Dutch female hiker who fell on Mount Rinjani, Lombok, on Thursday was successfully evacuated by helicopter on the same day.

The hiker, identified by the initials SVTH, reportedly fell on the Pelawangan Sembalun trail leading to Segara Anak Lake and required immediate assistance.

Following the incident, the Mataram Search and Rescue (SAR) Office dispatched a five-person Rescue Team from the Kayangan SAR Post. The team traveled by truck, equipped with mountaineering gear, communication devices, medical supplies, and other supporting equipment.

Muhamad Hariyadi, Head of the Mataram SAR Office, then coordinated with SGi Air Bali and the Head of the Denpasar SAR Office for helicopter deployment.

“The SGi Air Bali helicopter departed from Bali at 3:45 PM WITA,” Hariyadi stated, as reported by Harian NTB.

Shortly thereafter, at 4:41 PM WITA, the helicopter successfully landed at the scene, and the evacuation process for the victim began immediately.

“At 4:52 PM WITA, the helicopter took off again from Mount Rinjani, carrying the victim and one companion to BIMC Kuta Hospital in Denpasar, Bali,” he explained.

Meanwhile, I Nyoman Sidakarya, Head of the Denpasar SAR Office, confirmed that at 5:29 PM WITA, the helicopter landed at the SGi Air Bali helipad with a total of five people on board. This included two helicopter crew members, one doctor, the victim, and one victim’s companion.

“The victim was successfully evacuated safely and immediately transported to BIMC Hospital by an ambulance from Nusa Medica clinic for further medical attention,” I Nyoman Sidakarya clarified. [Shibgho]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

