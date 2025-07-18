Islamic Boarding School in Tasikmalaya Stage Theatrical Performance to Voice Support for Palestine

Tasikmalaya, MINA – Students from the Shuffah Rimayah archery extracurricular group of Shuffah Al-Jamaah Islamic Boarding School in Tasikmalaya staged a theatrical performance titled “Rising Up” on Thursday, voicing solidarity with the Palestinian struggle.

The performance, which portrayed the cries of the Palestinian people after decades of occupation and violence, was held during the school’s annual Khutbatul Iftitah event, marking the start of the new academic year.

Through a blend of theatrical art and archery displays, the audience was invited to reflect on the harsh realities faced by the oppressed Palestinian nation.

The show opened with a scene of a journalist whose mouth was taped shut symbolizing the silencing and even killing of journalists who dare to speak the truth.

This was followed by the appearance of a bloodied medical worker, representing the many health workers who have also fallen victim to brutal Zionist attacks Dan gak a harsh reality often overlooked by the world.

Archery demonstrations formed an essential part of the performance. As the hallmark of Shuffah Rimayah, archery symbolized the Palestinian people’s resistance their ongoing struggle despite oppression and hardship.

The archers performed boldly and passionately, representing the strength and resilience of those fighting for their homeland.

In front of school leaders, parents, and invited guests, the performance featured stirring Arabic poetry recitals, expressing the suffering, hope, and resistance of the Palestinian people.

Accompanied by heart-stirring music, the performance evoked deep reflection among the audience on the meaning of freedom and human solidarity.

Art and Da’wah

In a post-performance interview, Said Ivan, representing Shuffah Rimayah, said the theatrical show was designed not only as an artistic expression but also as a form of da’wah and a reflection of the values taught at the Islamic boarding school.

He emphasized that every scene in the performance carried a central message: “Do not let the Palestinian people fight alone.”

Through powerful theatrical elements and symbols, Shuffah Rimayah delivered a moral call to the Muslim ummah and all humanity to support the Palestinian struggle for freedom and justice.

“This performance aimed to convey one of the visions of Shuffah Al-Jamaah Islamic Boarding School to be a blessing for all creation and to fulfill one of the pledges of Ahlus Shuffah, which includes the liberation of Al-Aqsa Mosque,” he added.

He also noted that the students were actively involved in all aspects of the production from scriptwriting, scene arrangement, archery training, to selecting the music and poetry.

This creative process served as part of their character education and fostered their awareness of global issues in line with Islamic values.

According to him, “Rising Up” sent a powerful message to new students at the start of the academic year that struggle, solidarity, and care for the ummah are core values in their education at the boarding school.

“Rising Up” was not just an ordinary performance, but a heartfelt appeal from the students a message from Tasikmalaya to the world that justice must be upheld, and Palestine must not be left to struggle alone.

The Khutbatul Iftitah is a key annual event of Shuffah Al-Jamaah Islamic Boarding School, where new students are introduced to the school environment, its core values, and the grand vision that will guide their learning journey and character formation. [Nia]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

