Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

BKSAP Establishes Indonesia-Palestine Friendship Society

sajadi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

Chairman of the Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation Agency (BKSAP) of the Indonesian House of Representatives, Mardani Ali Sera (center), as a speaker at the Media Gathering themed 'Uniting Steps to Help Palestine' in the BKSAP Room, Nusantara III Building, Parliamentary Complex, Senayan, Jakarta, Friday (14/3/2025). (Photo: Rana/MINA)

Jakarta, MINA – The Chairperson of the Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation Body (BKSAP) of the House of Representatives (DPR RI) Mardani Ali Sera officially announced the formation of the Indonesia-Palestine Friendship Society (IPFS) during a meeting at Nusantara I Building, Parliament Complex, Senayan, Jakarta on Thursday.

The establishment of IPFS is a follow-up to an official letter submitted by Palestinian Ambassador to Indonesia Zuhair Al-Mahsun to the Chairperson of BKSAP DPR RI, as quoted by MINA on Friday.

Mardani stated that the IPFS represents a form of cooperation across various elements of Indonesian society in supporting the struggle of the Palestinian people.

“This IPFS is a broader form of support because it involves government institutions, community organizations, religious leaders, NGOs, and even the private sector,” Mardani explained.

He highlighted that unlike the DPR RI–Palestine Bilateral Cooperation Group (GKSB), which is inter-parliamentary in nature, the IPFS encompasses broader support from diverse societal elements. The proposal for the IPFS’s formation received full backing from the Deputy Speaker of the DPR RI, Sufmi Dasco Ahmad, who requested that all DPR factions be involved in this initiative.

Mardani hopes that the IPFS can serve as a platform for the Indonesian people to support the Palestinian struggle. With broader backing from various societal components, the IPFS can become a more powerful force in advocating for the rights of the Palestinian people.

The formation of the IPFS is expected to strengthen relations between Indonesia and Palestine and increase international support for the Palestinian people’s struggle. Through closer cooperation, it is hoped that a just and peaceful solution for the Palestinian people can be achieved. [Shibgho]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

TagBKSAP Indonesia-Palestine Friendship Society

