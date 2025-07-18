UN Secretary General Slams Israeli Strike on Church in Gaza

New York, MINA – United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly condemned Israel’s bombing of the Holy Family Church in Gaza City, stressing that churches and places of worship must be safe havens, not targets of attack.

In a statement issued on Thursday, on his behalf, Guterres emphasized that attacks on places of worship are unacceptable and called for respect and protection for those seeking refuge there not targeting them with violence.

He said many lives have been lost and stressed the urgent need for an immediate ceasefire and the unconditional release of all hostages.

Guterres also called for the protection of civilians at all times and for the unhindered, large-scale delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Since October 7, 2023, the Israeli occupation forces backed by the United States have carried out acts of genocide in the Gaza Strip, including killings, starvation, destruction, and displacement, in defiance of international appeals and the orders of the International Court of Justice to stop.

This genocide has resulted in over 198,000 Palestinians killed or injured the majority of them women and children with more than 11,000 missing. Hundreds of thousands have been displaced, widespread famine has claimed many lives, including children, and massive destruction has taken place. [Nia]

