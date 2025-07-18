SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

UN Secretary General Slams Israeli Strike on Church in Gaza

sajadi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

7 Views

UN Chief Antpnio Guterres

New York, MINA – United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly condemned Israel’s bombing of the Holy Family Church in Gaza City, stressing that churches and places of worship must be safe havens, not targets of attack.

In a statement issued on Thursday, on his behalf, Guterres emphasized that attacks on places of worship are unacceptable and called for respect and protection for those seeking refuge there not targeting them with violence.

He said many lives have been lost and stressed the urgent need for an immediate ceasefire and the unconditional release of all hostages.

Guterres also called for the protection of civilians at all times and for the unhindered, large-scale delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Also Read: Over 80 UK Lawmakers Call for Sanctions on Israel

Since October 7, 2023, the Israeli occupation forces backed by the United States have carried out acts of genocide in the Gaza Strip, including killings, starvation, destruction, and displacement, in defiance of international appeals and the orders of the International Court of Justice to stop.

This genocide has resulted in over 198,000 Palestinians killed or injured the majority of them women and children with more than 11,000 missing. Hundreds of thousands have been displaced, widespread famine has claimed many lives, including children, and massive destruction has taken place. [Nia]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: US Senator Reintroduces Bill to Designate Ikhwanul Muslimin as Terrorist Group

TagAntonio Guterres gaza churches and mosques hit Israel attacks

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

International

UN Secretary General Slams Israeli Strike on Church in Gaza

  • 4 hours ago
OIC (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

OIC Condemns US and Israeli Attacks on Iran, Urges UN Action

  • Monday, 23 June 2025 - 07:34 WIB
International

Arab League Summit in Baghdad Focuses on Gaza Carnage

  • Saturday, 17 May 2025 - 20:52 WIB
Aid trucks enter Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

UN Rejects Israeli-US Aid Delivery Plan for Gaza

  • Friday, 9 May 2025 - 10:23 WIB
US President-elect Donald Trump (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Trump Hints at Imminent Gaza Announcement Within 24 Hours

  • Thursday, 8 May 2025 - 08:31 WIB
Palestine

Guterres Warns Against Israeli Plan to Expand Gaza Occupation

  • Tuesday, 6 May 2025 - 13:05 WIB
Load More
Indonesia

Pacu Jalur Festival Officially Included in KEN 2025, Ready to Go Global

  • Thursday, 17 July 2025 - 16:42 WIB
Stop Arms sale to Israel (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Hague Group Agrees to Halt Arms Trade and Ban Israeli Vessels

  • 10 hours ago
Indonesia

Indonesian Minister of Religious Affairs Seeks to Learn from Turkey and Jordan’s Waqf Management Models

  • Wednesday, 16 July 2025 - 19:56 WIB
Palestine

MER-C Distributes 350 Dinner Meals for Al-Shifa Hospital Staff in Gaza

  • Wednesday, 16 July 2025 - 19:09 WIB
Marwan Al-Sultan, the director of the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza (photo: MER-C)
Palestine

Israeli Airstrike Kills Indonesian Hospital Director and Family in Gaza

  • Wednesday, 2 July 2025 - 19:43 WIB
Palestine

Hamas Claims Mortar Attack on Israeli Troops in Southern Gaza

  • Friday, 11 July 2025 - 13:39 WIB
Europe

Amnesty Condemns EU’s Refusal to Suspend Israel Agreement as “Betrayal of Innocent Lives”

  • Thursday, 17 July 2025 - 11:02 WIB
KSPI President Said Iqbal (photo: KSPI)
Indonesia

Indonesian Labor Union Warns of Mass Layoffs Amid US Trade Deal

  • 11 hours ago
International

Syria Requests UN Emergency Meeting Over Israeli Strikes

  • Thursday, 17 July 2025 - 14:36 WIB
Articles

Boycotting Israeli-Affiliated Products: A Moral Stance and a Form of Supporting Justice

  • Thursday, 17 July 2025 - 17:00 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us