Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

100 Boats to Compete in Pacu Jalur Boat Race in Kuantan Singingi

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 5 hours ago

5 hours ago

6 Views ㅤ

Kuantan Singingi, MINA – A total of 100 traditional rowing boats are set to compete in the Pacu Jalur Rayon IV, a major cultural event in Kuantan Singingi (Kuansing), Riau, Indonesia.

The annual race takes place at Tepian Datuk Bandaro Lelo Budi in Kenegerian Kari, Kuantan Tengah District, from Friday to Sunday.

According to Riau Pos, as of Thursday, 100 teams from various districts in Kuansing such as Hulu Kuantan, Kuantan Mudik, Gunung Toar, and others have officially registered. Each team will race for the championship title.

Event Secretary Eradotus, representing Committee Chair Lismadi, confirmed that all preparations have been completed and teams are ready to compete.

Also Read: Jordanian YouTuber Joe Hattab Arrives in Kuansing to Witness Pacu Jalur

The event was officially opened by Kuansing Regent Dr. H. Suhardiman Amby, MM, following Friday prayers at 2:00 PM local time.

Winners will receive trophies, certificates, cash prizes, and livestock. The first-place winner will take home Rp17 million, a buffalo, a rotating and permanent trophy, and medals. The second and third-place teams will receive Rp15 million and Rp13 million, respectively, along with cattle.

Prizes extend to the top 10 finishers, with awards ranging from Rp11 million to Rp3 million, including trophies and recognition. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: BKSAP Establishes Indonesia-Palestine Friendship Society

