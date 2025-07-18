SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

BNPB Builds Borewells in Indramayu to Anticipate Drought

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 5 hours ago

5 hours ago

7 Views ㅤ

Head of BNPB Suharyanto inaugurated a borewell in Jayamulya Village, Kroya District, Indramayu Regency, on Thursday (July 17). (Photo: BNPB)

Indramayu, MINA – The Indonesian National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) has built a borewell project in Jayamulya Village, Kroya District, Indramayu, West Java, as part of its efforts to prevent a clean water crisis during the upcoming dry season.

BNPB Chief Suharyanto, who inaugurated the project on Thursday, said the initiative is part of the agency’s disaster prevention phase. “We are building several borewells in anticipation of the dry season when clean water demand in Indramayu is expected to rise,” he stated.

A total of eight deep wells will be constructed in stages across Indramayu, with a total budget of Rp3.3 billion sourced from BNPB’s Ready-to-Use Fund (DSP). Each artesian well will reach depths of 120–130 meters and be equipped with submersible pumps capable of holding up to 5,000 liters.

“These wells are expected to serve approximately 1,200 households or around 4,200 residents,” Suharyanto added.

Also Read: Indonesian Guide Association Holds Workshop on Personal Branding and Cultural Literacy

Local community leader Nining Arsini expressed gratitude for the project, saying it would greatly ease residents’ access to clean water during the dry season. “We’re very thankful. With this well, we hope to no longer face water shortages,” she said.

The borewell program is intended as a medium-term solution to recurring drought in northern coastal areas of Java, including Indramayu. BNPB also plans to develop similar projects in Subang and Cirebon. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Indonesian Labor Union Warns of Mass Layoffs Amid US Trade Deal

Tagartesian wells Indonesia BNPB deep wells BNPB Ready-to-Use Fund clean water crisis Indonesia deep well project Java Indonesia dry season water Indramayu drought prevention miraj news agency Suharyanto BNPB water infrastructure Indramayu

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Indonesia

BNPB Builds Borewells in Indramayu to Anticipate Drought

  • 5 hours ago
America

US Senator Reintroduces Bill to Designate Ikhwanul Muslimin as Terrorist Group

  • 6 hours ago
International

Syrian President Al Sharaa Declares Readiness for Open War with Israel

  • Thursday, 17 July 2025 - 16:30 WIB
Indonesia

Thousands of Muslims Gather for “Love for Al-Aqsa” Grand Tabligh in Bekasi

  • Sunday, 29 June 2025 - 10:51 WIB
Palestine

22 Palestinians Killed in Israeli Strikes on Second Day of Eid al-Adha

  • Saturday, 7 June 2025 - 22:45 WIB
Indonesia

AWG Criticizes President Prabowo’s Statement on Possible Recognition of Israel

  • Thursday, 29 May 2025 - 13:40 WIB
Load More
Indonesia

Pacu Jalur Festival Officially Included in KEN 2025, Ready to Go Global

  • Thursday, 17 July 2025 - 16:42 WIB
Stop Arms sale to Israel (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Hague Group Agrees to Halt Arms Trade and Ban Israeli Vessels

  • 10 hours ago
Indonesia

Indonesian Minister of Religious Affairs Seeks to Learn from Turkey and Jordan’s Waqf Management Models

  • Wednesday, 16 July 2025 - 19:56 WIB
Palestine

MER-C Distributes 350 Dinner Meals for Al-Shifa Hospital Staff in Gaza

  • Wednesday, 16 July 2025 - 19:09 WIB
Marwan Al-Sultan, the director of the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza (photo: MER-C)
Palestine

Israeli Airstrike Kills Indonesian Hospital Director and Family in Gaza

  • Wednesday, 2 July 2025 - 19:43 WIB
Palestine

Hamas Claims Mortar Attack on Israeli Troops in Southern Gaza

  • Friday, 11 July 2025 - 13:39 WIB
Europe

Amnesty Condemns EU’s Refusal to Suspend Israel Agreement as “Betrayal of Innocent Lives”

  • Thursday, 17 July 2025 - 11:02 WIB
KSPI President Said Iqbal (photo: KSPI)
Indonesia

Indonesian Labor Union Warns of Mass Layoffs Amid US Trade Deal

  • 11 hours ago
International

Syria Requests UN Emergency Meeting Over Israeli Strikes

  • Thursday, 17 July 2025 - 14:36 WIB
Articles

Boycotting Israeli-Affiliated Products: A Moral Stance and a Form of Supporting Justice

  • Thursday, 17 July 2025 - 17:00 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us