BNPB Builds Borewells in Indramayu to Anticipate Drought

Indramayu, MINA – The Indonesian National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) has built a borewell project in Jayamulya Village, Kroya District, Indramayu, West Java, as part of its efforts to prevent a clean water crisis during the upcoming dry season.

BNPB Chief Suharyanto, who inaugurated the project on Thursday, said the initiative is part of the agency’s disaster prevention phase. “We are building several borewells in anticipation of the dry season when clean water demand in Indramayu is expected to rise,” he stated.

A total of eight deep wells will be constructed in stages across Indramayu, with a total budget of Rp3.3 billion sourced from BNPB’s Ready-to-Use Fund (DSP). Each artesian well will reach depths of 120–130 meters and be equipped with submersible pumps capable of holding up to 5,000 liters.

“These wells are expected to serve approximately 1,200 households or around 4,200 residents,” Suharyanto added.

Local community leader Nining Arsini expressed gratitude for the project, saying it would greatly ease residents’ access to clean water during the dry season. “We’re very thankful. With this well, we hope to no longer face water shortages,” she said.

The borewell program is intended as a medium-term solution to recurring drought in northern coastal areas of Java, including Indramayu. BNPB also plans to develop similar projects in Subang and Cirebon. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

