Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Jama’ah Muslimin Supports Global Fatwa Calling for Jihad Against Israel

5 hours ago

5 hours ago

Jakarta, MINA – The Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) organization in Indonesia has expressed its support for the fatwa issued by global Muslim scholars, calling for “jihad against Israel.”

This support was voiced by the leader of Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah), Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansur, in an interview with MINA on Monday.

“The Muslim ummah is one body, and we will be held accountable by Allah for the fate of our fellow Muslims. The Jews cannot be at peace with,” said Imaam Yakhsyallah.

He stated that Zionist violations are happening right before the eyes of the world, yet the world remains silent.

“Muslim governments must support and implement this fatwa, and all Muslims must continue to carry out various actions that can shake the Zionists,” Imaam Yakhsyallah emphasized, continuing his leadership in the struggle for the defense of Palestine and the liberation of Masjid al-Aqsa.

“Rest assured, the truth will prevail as long as it is fought for,” he stressed.

Previously, the International Union of Muslim Scholars (IUMS) issued a fatwa urging all Muslims and Muslim-majority countries to immediately intervene militarily, economically, and politically to halt the genocide and total destruction in Palestine, in accordance with their mandate.

The fatwa is seen as a clear and firm call for Muslims to take real action in response to the worsening humanitarian crisis.

The fatwa includes ten key points, calling for concrete steps from the Islamic world, including:

  • The obligation for every able Muslim to physically jihad against the occupation in Palestine.
  • A call for Arab and Islamic countries to intervene militarily to protect the honor of the ummah.
  • A call to besiege the Zionist entity by land, sea, and air, and to close all strategic access points by Islamic countries.
  • Full support for Palestine’s struggle through military, financial, political, and human rights efforts.
  • The establishment of military alliances between Muslim countries to protect the ummah from external aggression.
  • A firm prohibition on normalizing diplomatic relations with Israel.
  • A ban on supplying oil and gas to Israel that is used to destroy Gaza.
  • A review of ineffective peace agreements between some Arab countries and Israel.
  • A call for jihad through wealth (infak) and opening humanitarian aid access to Gaza.
  • A plea to the Muslim community in the United States to pressure the U.S. government to stop supporting the occupation and to push for a just peace solution. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

