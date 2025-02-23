SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Living in Congregation is Universal Phenomenon: Dr. Raiz Abdullah 

sajadi Editor : Widi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

3 Views

Cileungsi, MINA – Dr. Raiz Abdullah M.A, a lecturer at Mulawarman University, stated that living in congregation is not only a religious command found in the holy Qur’an, but also a universal phenomenon.

This natural tendency is found at various levels of life, not only among humans but also in plants, animals, and even within cells in the body.

“When our body is attacked by germs or viruses, the cells in our body unite to fight off the infection,” said Ustaz Raiz Abdullah during his sermon at the Tabligh Akbar or Taklim Pusat 1446 H event, held at Ponpes Al Fatah, Cileungsi, Bogor Regency, on Saturday night.

“So, in a world we are often unaware of, even within our bodies, the concept of living in congregation is applied,” he added.

Also Read: Building Literacy as Part of Worship: Dr. Wahyudi KS

In the plant world, he continued, bamboo trees grow together for mutual survival. Similarly, in the animal kingdom, animals like ducks and birds are often found living in groups.

Furthermore, in facing the challenges of today’s world, people are increasingly coming together in unity and collaboration to address these issues.

For example, the issue of climate change, which causes extreme weather, increasing natural disasters, and rising temperatures. In response, 200 countries have agreed to work together to mitigate global warming.

Similarly, in health matters, such as the Covid-19 pandemic that struck around four years ago, infecting 700 million people and claiming 6.9 million lives, the global community united to combat the pandemic, sharing vaccines and other resources.

Also Read: Imaam Yakhsyallah Says Muslims Should Balance Social, Personal Worship

Ustaz Raiz Abdullah expressed optimism that the future application of living in congregation will be bright, especially as various groups advocating for unity continue to emerge. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Imaam Yakhsyallah: Call for Unity to Liberate Al-Aqsa in Accordance with the 1945 Constitution

Dr. Raiz Abdullah Living in Congregation Tabligh Akbar Taklim Pusat 1446 H Universal Phenomenon

