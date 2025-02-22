Building Literacy as Part of Worship: Dr. Wahyudi KS

Bogor, MINA – Dr. Wahyudi KS, a lecturer at Al-Fatah Islamic College (STAI) in Cileungsi, Bogor, who was a speaker at the grand tabligh akbar or Taklim Pusat 144 H reminded the congregation that building literacy is part of worship.

“Building literacy is part of worship, so it must be a priority for Muslims,” he stated during his sermon at the Al-Fatah Islamic Boarding School Grand Tabligh Akbar on Saturday.

He emphasized that literacy development is a fundamental command in Islam, as stated in Surah Al-Alaq, verses 1-5.

“Therefore, do not let knowledge be overruled by mere personal preference,” he stressed before the congregation.

He warned against prioritizing social media over literacy, emphasizing that today’s challenge is the younger generation’s growing engagement with digital platforms.

He urged mosques to establish libraries to enhance the literacy levels of their congregations.

The Grand Tabligh Akbar or Taklim Pusat 1446 H at Al-Fatah Islamic Boarding School, Cileungsi, Bogor, was held on Saturday-Sunday, February 22-23, 2025. The organizing committee chairman, Ust. Taufiqurrahman, expressed full readiness to host the event and serve guests wholeheartedly.

This year’s main theme is “Developing Community Literacy in the Digital Era to Enhance the Implementation of Shari’ah and Participation in the Struggle to Defend Baitul Maqdis.”

With this theme, it is hoped that Muslims will increase their enthusiasm for learning, broaden their knowledge for da’wah and activism, and prepare for the upcoming Ramadan. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

