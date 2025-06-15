Sadaqah, A Simple Act with Extraordinary Virtues: Dr. Wahyudi KS

Bekasi, MINA – Ustadz Dr. Wahyudi KS delivered an inspiring tausiyah at As-Shabirin Mosque in Bekasi on Sunday. In his khutbah, he emphasized the immense virtues of performing sadaqah as a righteous deed that not only erases sins but also elevates one’s status in the sight of Allah Subhanahu Wata’ala.

During the occasion, the Da’i of Al Fatah Islamic Boarding School quoted a hadith from Abu Hurairah found in Arba’in An-Nawawi. He explained, “Every joint of a person is required to give sadaqah every day the sun rises: reconciling between two people (who are disputing) is sadaqah, helping a person lift his belongings onto his vehicle or helping him mount his vehicle is sadaqah, a good word is sadaqah, every step you take to prayer is sadaqah, and removing an obstacle from the road is sadaqah.”

According to Wahyudi, who is also a lecturer at STAI Al-Fatah, sadaqah isn’t limited to material possessions but encompasses various forms of good deeds performed with sincere intention. “By increasing our sadaqah, Allah SWT will bestow His mercy upon us, forgive our sins, and elevate our status,” he told the jama’ah.

Furthermore, Wahyudi encouraged the jama’ah to actively contribute to the prosperity of mosques as a form of sadaqah. He urged them to enliven mosques with various acts of worship and to invite family, friends, and relatives to participate. “Let’s make the mosque the center of our activities, because prospering the mosque is a form of sadaqah that brings immense blessings,” he added.

The congregants listened attentively to the tausiyah. One worshipper admitted feeling inspired to be more consistent in righteous deeds, both in performing sadaqah and in supporting the mosque, as a form of devotion to Allah Subhanahu Wata’ala.

As-Shabirin Mosque in Bekasi regularly holds various religious activities, including routine studies featuring scholars and preachers from diverse backgrounds. Ustadz Wahyudi KS’s tausiyah on this occasion served as a moment that invigorated the jama’ah’s spirit to be more diligent in performing good deeds, especially through sadaqah. [S]

