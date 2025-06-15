SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Sadaqah, A Simple Act with Extraordinary Virtues: Dr. Wahyudi KS

sajadi Editor : Sajadi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

4 Views

(Photo: MINA)

Bekasi, MINA – Ustadz Dr. Wahyudi KS delivered an inspiring tausiyah at As-Shabirin Mosque in Bekasi on Sunday. In his khutbah, he emphasized the immense virtues of performing sadaqah as a righteous deed that not only erases sins but also elevates one’s status in the sight of Allah Subhanahu Wata’ala.

During the occasion, the Da’i of Al Fatah Islamic Boarding School quoted a hadith from Abu Hurairah found in Arba’in An-Nawawi. He explained, “Every joint of a person is required to give sadaqah every day the sun rises: reconciling between two people (who are disputing) is sadaqah, helping a person lift his belongings onto his vehicle or helping him mount his vehicle is sadaqah, a good word is sadaqah, every step you take to prayer is sadaqah, and removing an obstacle from the road is sadaqah.”

According to Wahyudi, who is also a lecturer at STAI Al-Fatah, sadaqah isn’t limited to material possessions but encompasses various forms of good deeds performed with sincere intention. “By increasing our sadaqah, Allah SWT will bestow His mercy upon us, forgive our sins, and elevate our status,” he told the jama’ah.

Furthermore, Wahyudi encouraged the jama’ah to actively contribute to the prosperity of mosques as a form of sadaqah. He urged them to enliven mosques with various acts of worship and to invite family, friends, and relatives to participate. “Let’s make the mosque the center of our activities, because prospering the mosque is a form of sadaqah that brings immense blessings,” he added.

Also Read: The Dynamics of Living in a Muslim Community in the Modern Era

The congregants listened attentively to the tausiyah. One worshipper admitted feeling inspired to be more consistent in righteous deeds, both in performing sadaqah and in supporting the mosque, as a form of devotion to Allah Subhanahu Wata’ala.

As-Shabirin Mosque in Bekasi regularly holds various religious activities, including routine studies featuring scholars and preachers from diverse backgrounds. Ustadz Wahyudi KS’s tausiyah on this occasion served as a moment that invigorated the jama’ah’s spirit to be more diligent in performing good deeds, especially through sadaqah. [S]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: The Meaning of “Minal Aidin wal Faizin”

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestine

Israeli Forces Arrest Campaign Intensifies Across West Bank, Dozens Detained

  • 5 minutes ago
Tausiyah

Sadaqah, A Simple Act with Extraordinary Virtues: Dr. Wahyudi KS

  • 2 hours ago
International

“Open Rafah” Says British Activist’s Tearful Plea to Egypt

  • 2 hours ago
Europe

Anti-Zionist Jewish Congress Declares “Israel Does Not Represent Us”

  • 2 hours ago
Asia

Indonesia–New Zealand to Strengthen Strategic Partnership at 12th JMC Meeting

  • 4 hours ago
International

UN Secretary-General Urges Israel and Iran to De-escalate, Calls for Diplomacy

  • 4 hours ago
Load More
Major General Mohammad Pakpour as the new chief commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) (photo: IRNA)
International

Iran’s Leader Appoints New Military Commanders Following Assassinations

  • Friday, 13 June 2025 - 20:36 WIB
Israel's killing of 100 Civilians on Gaza School (Photo; Wafa)
Palestine

Israeli Strikes Continue Across Gaza, 40 Civilians Killed

  • Monday, 2 June 2025 - 08:18 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Army Uses Quadcopter Drones to Psychologically Terrorize Civilians in Gaza

  • Wednesday, 4 June 2025 - 13:24 WIB
Al-Qassam Brigades attack Israeli forces in Gaza (photo: Video Grab)
Palestine

Hamas Says Two Israeli Soldiers Killed in Close-Range Encounter in Gaza

  • Monday, 9 June 2025 - 07:58 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesia Strengthens Position as Global Modest Fashion and Halal Creative Economy Hub

  • Monday, 9 June 2025 - 10:48 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Occupation Army Kills 20 More Palestinians Near Gaza Aid Point

  • Wednesday, 11 June 2025 - 14:26 WIB
Palestine

Over 2,700 Children in Gaza Suffer from Severe Malnutrition: UNRWA

  • Wednesday, 11 June 2025 - 21:02 WIB
Yogi Hadi Ismanto, Chair of the Research, Data Collection, and Press Ratification Commission of the Indonesian Press Council (photo: MINA)
Indonesia

Indonesian Press Faces Challenges in Maintaining Objectivity on Palestine Issue

  • Thursday, 12 June 2025 - 21:09 WIB
Palestinian activist Mahmoud khalil (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

US Judge Orders Release of Palestinian Activist Mahmoud Khalil

  • Thursday, 12 June 2025 - 22:54 WIB
Europe

Anti-Zionist Jewish Congress Declares “Israel Does Not Represent Us”

  • 2 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us