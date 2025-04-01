The joy of Eid al-Fitr is often expressed through greetings shared on social media, such as: “Selamat Hari Raya Idul Fitri 1446 H. Mohon Maaf Lahir dan Batin. Minal Aidin wal Faizin.”

While most people understand the phrase “Mohon Maaf Lahir dan Batin” as a request for forgiveness for both outward and inward mistakes, the meaning of “Minal Aidin wal Faizin” is less commonly explored.

Linguistically, Minal Aidin (من العائدين) means “among those who return,” and Wal Faizin (والفائزين) means “and those who attain victory.” When combined, the phrase conveys the hope of being among those who return to a state of purity and achieve spiritual triumph.il

The expression Minal Aidin reflects our aspiration to return to a pure state (fitrah), as fasting in Ramadan purifies the soul and brings us closer to Allah. This aligns with the hadith that promises forgiveness for those who fast with sincerity and faith. Meanwhile, Wal Faizin signifies the victory of faith—achieving Allah’s mercy, gaining His pleasure, and ultimately, entering paradise (Wal Faizin bil Jannah).

Eid al-Fitr, therefore, is a day of both spiritual renewal and celebration. It marks the culmination of Ramadan’s journey, where believers hope to emerge cleansed of their sins and victorious in their devotion. This understanding reflects the essence of the greeting, making it more than just a cultural phrase but a reminder of our faith’s core values.

As part of this joyous occasion, the author sincerely extends his wishes: “Selamat Hari Raya Idul Fitri 1446 H. Mohon Maaf Lahir dan Batin. Minal Aidin wal Faizin.” May we all return to a state of purity and attain Allah’s blessings. Aamiin ya Rabbal ‘Alamin. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

