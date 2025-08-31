Imaam Yakhsyallah: Muslims Unity as Key to Victory of Islam

Lampung, MINA – During a Tabligh Akbar at Al-Fatah Islamic Boarding School, Al-Muhajirun, Natar, Lampung, on Sunday, Imaamul Muslimin Yakhsyallah Mansur emphasized that the unity of the Muslim ummah is the key to achieving the victory promised by Allah, including in the struggle to liberate Al-Aqsa Mosque.

He recalled the history of Muslims in Madinah, where betrayal by the Jewish tribes led to their expulsion by Rasulullah Shallallahu ‘Alaihi Wasallam. “History proves that through unity and strong leadership, Muslims can overcome betrayal and attain victory,” he stressed.

Imaam Yakhsyallah added that signs of Israel’s downfall are becoming increasingly evident, as seen in internal crises, weakening military strength, and growing global support for the Palestinian struggle. “This is the moment for Muslims to strengthen their unity,” he said.

The Isra Mi’raj event, as mentioned in Surah Al-Isra, serves as a sign of the impending downfall of Bani Israil due to their disobedience and corruption. “The collapse of Israel is very near. Indicators include political, social, and demographic crises, along with expanding global support for Palestine,” he emphasized.

He cited Surah Ali Imran verse 103, urging Muslims to hold firmly to the rope of Allah and avoid division.

“Zionist Jews know that the strength of the Muslim ummah will rise again when they unite, strengthen one another, and live under the leadership of an Imaam. This is the key to true victory,” he said.

Yakhsyallah also reminded the audience of the Jewish betrayal in Madinah that ultimately led to their expulsion for violating the treaty with the Prophet Muhammad Shallallahu ‘Alaihi Wasallam.

“History has proven that betrayal is their nature. Yet, through unity and togetherness, Muslims conquered Khaybar and will once again liberate Al-Aqsa Mosque,” he concluded.

The sermon ended with prayers for the Muslim ummah to strengthen their unity, strive with their wealth and lives, and uphold the Qur’an as their guide. “Through unity, Al-Aqsa Mosque will return to the hands of Muslims, Insha Allah,” he affirmed. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

