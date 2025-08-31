Jama’ah Muslimin Holds Tabligh Akbar at An-Nubuwwah Mosque in Lampung

Natar, MINA – Thousands of Muslims from across Lampung and South Sumatra gathered at An-Nubuwwah Mosque in Natar, South Lampung on Sunday for a significant Tabligh Akbar organized by Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah).

The event featured an impressive lineup of national speakers including prominent Islamic scholars and local government officials.

The gathering was addressed by several distinguished figures including Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansur, Islamic educator and leader of Al-Fatah Islamic Boarding Schools nationwide Abul Hidayat Saerodjie, Chairman of Lampung’s Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) Prof. Dr. KH. Abdul Syukur, and South Lampung Regent Radityo Egi Pratama.

In his spiritual address, KH Abdul Syukur led special prayers for the safety and unity of Muslims in Indonesia and worldwide, for the continued development of Al-Fatah Islamic Boarding School, and notably for the liberation and freedom of Palestine from occupation. The prayer session saw thousands of attendees raising their hands in unison, creating a powerful moment of spiritual solidarity.

The Tabligh Akbar served as an important platform for strengthening Islamic brotherhood (ukhuwah islamiyah) while simultaneously demonstrating strong support for the Palestinian struggle against occupation.

The event highlighted the growing concern among Indonesian Muslims about international Islamic issues, particularly the situation in Palestine. []

