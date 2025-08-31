SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Jama’ah Muslimin Holds Tabligh Akbar at An-Nubuwwah Mosque in Lampung

sajadi Editor : Widi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

18 Views

Natar, MINA – Thousands of Muslims from across Lampung and South Sumatra gathered at An-Nubuwwah Mosque in Natar, South Lampung on Sunday for a significant Tabligh Akbar organized by Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah).

The event featured an impressive lineup of national speakers including prominent Islamic scholars and local government officials.

The gathering was addressed by several distinguished figures including Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansur, Islamic educator and leader of Al-Fatah Islamic Boarding Schools nationwide Abul Hidayat Saerodjie, Chairman of Lampung’s Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) Prof. Dr. KH. Abdul Syukur, and South Lampung Regent Radityo Egi Pratama.

In his spiritual address, KH Abdul Syukur led special prayers for the safety and unity of Muslims in Indonesia and worldwide, for the continued development of Al-Fatah Islamic Boarding School, and notably for the liberation and freedom of Palestine from occupation. The prayer session saw thousands of attendees raising their hands in unison, creating a powerful moment of spiritual solidarity.

Also Read: Armored Vehicle Driver Confesses in Fatal Jakarta Protest Incident

The Tabligh Akbar served as an important platform for strengthening Islamic brotherhood (ukhuwah islamiyah) while simultaneously demonstrating strong support for the Palestinian struggle against occupation.

The event highlighted the growing concern among Indonesian Muslims about international Islamic issues, particularly the situation in Palestine. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: National Police Chief Apologizes for Accident Involving Online Motorcycle Taxi Drive

TagAl-Fatah Islamic boarding school Indonesian muslims Islamic scholars Islamic solidarity Jamaah Muslimin Lampung MUI Lampung Palestinian liberation Spiritual Gathering Tabligh Akbar

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Tausiyah

Imaam Yakhsyallah: Muslims Unity as Key to Victory of Islam

  • 29 minutes ago
Indonesia

Jama’ah Muslimin Holds Tabligh Akbar at An-Nubuwwah Mosque in Lampung

  • 3 hours ago
Indonesia

Imaam Yakhsyallah: Defenders of Allah’s Religion to Surely Triumph

  • Wednesday, 27 August 2025 - 14:22 WIB
Indonesia

Jama’ah Muslimin Calls for Urgent Need to Immediately Lift Gaza Blockade

  • Tuesday, 12 August 2025 - 06:05 WIB
Indonesia

Imaam Yakhsyallah: Help Gaza with Food to Attain an Honorable Status before Allah

  • Wednesday, 30 July 2025 - 21:20 WIB
Indonesia

Thousands of Muslims Gather for “Love for Al-Aqsa” Grand Tabligh in Bekasi

  • Sunday, 29 June 2025 - 10:51 WIB
Load More
Head of the Indonesian National Police's Propam Division, Inspector General Abdul Karim, during a press conference at his office, Friday (29/8/2025) (photo: Era id)
Indonesia

Armored Vehicle Driver Confesses in Fatal Jakarta Protest Incident

  • Saturday, 30 August 2025 - 12:58 WIB
Gaza victims (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Gaza Death Toll Surpasses 62,800 as Israel Escalates Genocidal War

  • Wednesday, 27 August 2025 - 06:03 WIB
Indonesia

Imaam Yakhsyallah: Defenders of Allah’s Religion to Surely Triumph

  • Wednesday, 27 August 2025 - 14:22 WIB
America

Microsoft Employees Protest Company’s Ties to Israel’s Gaza War Operations

  • Wednesday, 27 August 2025 - 21:52 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Strike on Gaza Medical Complex Kills 5 Journalists

  • Monday, 25 August 2025 - 22:36 WIB
Europe

Hundreds of UK Business Leaders Urge Government to Take Firm Stance on Israel

  • Friday, 22 August 2025 - 20:13 WIB
Palestine

Hundreds of Thousands in Israel Rally to End Gaza War

  • Monday, 18 August 2025 - 14:14 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesia Declares August 18, National Holiday

  • Saturday, 2 August 2025 - 22:33 WIB
Israeli Forces kill civilians in Gaza (photo: Wafa)
Palestine

Death Toll of Israel Attacks Across Gaza Strip Surges to 62,966

  • Friday, 29 August 2025 - 11:48 WIB
Gaza victims (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Five More Die of Starvation Due to Israeli Blockade on Gaza

  • Saturday, 30 August 2025 - 11:46 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us